The Big Picture Tom Durant Pritchard joins Miss Scarlet as Alexander Blake, a former soldier turned detective inspector at Scotland Yard.

The addition of Durant Pritchard brings a new dynamic to 19th-century crime-fighting and creates tension with Miss Eliza Scarlet.

The new season promises thrilling mysteries and dramatic adventures, with Durant Pritchard's character sparking mutual respect and possible attraction with Miss Scarlet.

The bustling streets of Victorian London are about to get even more intriguing as MASTERPIECE announces the addition of Tom Durant Pritchard (known from This Is Going to Hurt and The Crown) to the cast of the hit series Miss Scarlet. Currently in production of its exciting fifth season, the series has just released first look photos of Durant Pritchard on set. In the upcoming season, Durant Pritchard steps into the polished shoes of Alexander Blake, a former soldier turned respected detective inspector at Scotland Yard.

He replaces William “The Duke” Wellington, who has set off to America, leaving big shoes to fill both at the Yard and in the heart of the show's heroine. Blake, with his military background and new role, brings a new dynamic to the bustling world of 19th-century crime-fighting. His character meets the formidable private detective Miss Eliza Scarlet, portrayed by Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light), under less-than-favorable circumstances. Blake, unfazed by a woman in the role of a private eye, nonetheless decides to cut off police collaboration with private detectives, including Miss Scarlet. That decision will set the stage for a tense dynamic between the two, as they frequently encounter each other at crime scenes around London. Despite a rocky start, there’s a brewing undercurrent of mutual respect and possible attraction between the pair.

Why Has Tom Durant Pritchard Joined 'Miss Scarlet'?

Durant Pritchard shared his enthusiasm about joining the show, stating, “I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she’s been so welcoming.” His addition to the cast has been met with equal excitement from the production team.

Patty Lenahan Ishimoto from Miss Scarlet Limited commented on the new character, saying, “Rachael and Ben, our talented writers, have crafted yet another captivating character in Alexander Blake and Tom brings him to life brilliantly. He is generous with his wit and charm and truly a welcome addition to the team.”

Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE, also expressed her high expectations for the new season: “I can’t wait for the Miss Scarlet fans to meet Alexander Blake and see how he and Eliza will get along. We’re so fortunate to have found Tom Durant Pritchard – he’s the perfect Inspector Blake.”

With the return of series regulars including Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping, the fifth season of Miss Scarlet is set to bring its fans more thrilling mysteries and dramatic adventures.