Miss Scarlet and The Duke followed the adventures of Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) as she took over her late father's detective agency. Left almost without money and trying to break into the male-dominated industry operating under her father's name, Stuart Martin's William Wellington (aka The Duke) had been Eliza's support system for the first four seasons. However, the upcoming season will see Eliza proceed with her quest without her Duke, as the period crime drama has later been renamed to simply Miss Scarlet following Martin's departure from the show. Even so, Eliza won't be concluding her operations anytime soon, as the premiere date for the fifth season has been revealed accompanied by first-look images per TVLine.

The series revolves around Eliza Scarlet, a female detective during the Victorian era, as she collaborates with her childhood friend William in order to resolve crimes and mysteries. It is still unclear what awaits Eliza without William for the upcoming season; however, the character has recently introduced "a friend" through a behind-the-scenes video uploaded on Masterpiece's YouTube channel a few months ago. In the video, the actress welcomes Tom Durant Pritchard (This Is Going to Hurt) to the set of Miss Scarlet. It was previously announced that Pritchard would be playing Alexander Blake, a former soldier serving as Scotland Yard's replacement for The Duke.

“I will miss working with my pal Stu every day, and know Eliza will miss her Duke, but I think the best is yet to come for her. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Season 5," Phillips previously said in a statement following Martin's exit from the show.

When Is ‘Miss Scarlet’ Season 5 Coming Out?

Following the conclusion of the fourth season back in February, TVLine reports that Miss Scarlet Season 5 will be premiering on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 8/7c. The Season 5 renewal comes on the heels of fellow PBS series All Creatures Great and Small getting Seasons 5 and 6 renewals. The synopsis for Season 5 reads as follows:

"In the new season, Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?"

Previous seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke are available to stream on Prime Video. You can check out the first-look images for Season 5 above.