Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) is back in business in the fifth and latest season of Miss Scarlet, which debuted on Sunday, January 12 on PBS, but something –or someone may jeopardize her future investigations. In the season’s premiere, Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) arrived at Scotland Yard and already had a thing against private investigators, given his unpleasant experience. This could threaten Eliza’s access to police resources for work as the new DI isn’t too eager to work with her.

In addition to the drama ahead between the duo, which they will get over as this season of Miss Scarlet progresses, a lot more is set to go down, as hinted in the new photos from TV Insider. Fans can expect Eliza and DI Blake to eventually work together while Mr Potts (Simon Ludders) and Ivy (Cathy Belton) will tie the knot in the most beautiful ceremony ever, surrounded by loved ones.

In further Miss Scarlet news, Season 5 consists of six episodes, which continues on January 19 with “The Guild” episode. In it, the new detective will have no choice but to team up with Eliza, as the logline reads, “The Chairman of the powerful Guild of Private Detectives turns up dead. Blake finds himself working alongside Eliza whether he likes it or not. Ivy takes on a new opportunity, but what does it mean for her engagement to Mr Potts.”

Check out the photos from Season 5 below!

Eliza & DI Alexander Blake’s Relationship Has A “Frosty” Beginning