The Big Picture Big news for fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke - the show was renewed for 5th season, but the Duke won't be back.

Stuart Martin is officially leaving the show, now renamed Miss Scarlet with Kate Phillips leading the way.

Martin is grateful for his time on show, and excited to see where Miss Scarlet's new stories take her.

Today is both a day of celebration and sadness for fans of PBS Masterpiece’s crime drama, Miss Scarlet and the Duke. On the bright side, the show will return for a fifth season but the bad news is it will be doing so without one half of the titular detective duo as Stuart Martin will not be reprising his role as William “The Duke” Wellington moving forward. But, don’t be discouraged as with Kate Phillips still onboard as Miss Eliza Scarlet, the show must and will go on as there are plenty more crimes to solve in the period drama. With Martin’s departure official, the show is shifting its title, renaming itself as Miss Scarlet.

In a statement to coincide with the crushing announcement of his retirement from Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Martin was nothing but appreciative of his time on the beloved series and shared his certainty that Phillips’ Miss Scarlet would be able to carry the entire production on her shoulders:

“It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael ’s [ New ] beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years. But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!”

What’s Next For Scarlet?

The series recently went all in on its fourth season, which dropped on January 7 and wrapped on February 11. Over the six episodes, the titular characters were back to cracking crimes all while teasing the audience with their budding will-they-won’t-they tension. Without Martin returning for the upcoming fifth season, it’s pretty safe to say that the potential couple has cooled off - at least for now. And, while it isn’t abundantly clear what adventures await Scarlet in this next solo chapter of her journey, the creative team will likely introduce some new characters to keep things interesting.

Like Martin, Phillips also shared her thoughts on the show being down one detective, opening up about the fun she had working with her co-star over the last four seasons: “I will miss working with my pal Stu every day, and know Eliza will miss her Duke, but I think the best is yet to come for her. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Season 5."

The renewal of Miss Scarlet for a fifth season comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the network’s other wholesome series, All Creatures Great and Small was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, giving Masterpiece fans plenty to look forward to.

As of right now, no release date for Miss Scarlet has been revealed but stay tuned to Collider for updates. Miss Scarlet and the Duke is streaming now on Prime Video.

