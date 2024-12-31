Almost a year after Miss Scarlet was renewed for a fifth season, PBS has released its first full-length trailer, and, of course, the title character is back in action. This new chapter will premiere on Sunday, January 12, 2025, with an episode titled “The Rival”, which is described as such:

“DI Alexander Blake arrives at Scotland Yard and kicks Eliza off the case of a missing Lord accused of murder; he has his own rule not to use private detectives, and Eliza must convince the new boss that she is an invaluable resource.”

On March 31, 2020, Miss Scarlet first aired on Alibi in the U.K. and later premiered in the U.S. on January 17, 2021, as part of PBS's Masterpiece anthology series. Season 2 followed on June 14, 2022, on Alibi in the UK and on October 16 of the same year on PBS in the US. The third and fourth installments then landed on PBS on January 8, 2023, and January 7, 2024, respectively.

In the trailer below for the upcoming season, the bad guys don’t stand a chance with Miss Scarlet on the case. You can also see Tom Durant Pritchard making his debut as Inspector Alexander Blake, replacing Stuart Martin, who portrayed detective William "Duke" Wellington. The casting update was announced earlier in April, with Season 5’s renewal circulating months before, alongside news of the show’s title change from Miss Scarlet and The Duke to Miss Scarlet.

What Is to Come in 'Miss Scarlet' Season 5?

Created by Rachael New, Miss Scarlet follows Eliza Scarlet, who, after her father dies, takes over his detective agency alone, working under his name. Despite initially struggling, Season 5 will see Miss Scarlet’s agency thriving, with her professional life on a successful path, according to its official synopsis, which also reveals her personal dilemma:

“On the personal side, however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months, and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard, and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?”

Miss Scarlet Season 5 premieres on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Keep an eye on Collider for updates, and you can stream previous seasons on PBS Masterpiece.

