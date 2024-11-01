PBS’ period drama Miss Scarlet and The Duke, now retitled Miss Scarlet, will return with a fifth season in January 2025, but while the clock ticks till then, the network has released the very first trailer for the installment. Created by Rachael New, Miss Scarlet debuted in the U.K. on March 31, 2020, after which it landed in the U.S. on January 17, 2021. The crime drama series sees Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) as the titular character, Eliza Scarlet, who is returning with even more resolve in the upcoming Season 5, much to fans' delight.

In the newly-released trailer of Miss Scarlet, Tom Durant Pritchard (The Crown) joins the series as Inspector Alexander Blake, replacing Stuart Martin. His character is unsurprisingly impressive and clearly doesn’t need Eliza’s help, which he didn’t mind voicing. The upcoming season comprises six episodes that will end on February 16, 2025, and for fans anticipating what’s to come, here’s its synopsis:

Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side, however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months, and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard, and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

'Miss Scarlet' Season 5 Is “The Most Exciting Season Yet”

Miss Scarlet is handled by quite a remarkable crew, including its creator, New, who also penned the script alongside Ben Edwards. Executive producers are Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and New, while the directors for Season 5 are Ivan Zivkovic and Milos Kodemo. Furthermore, the Irish co-producer is Jim Duggan, Serbian co-producer Anđelija Vlaisavljević, and the Senior Series Producer for PBS’ Masterpiece is Erin Delaney.

With Season 5 of Miss Scarlet a few months away, creator New described it as “the most exciting season yet.” She also said of the new chapter:

“So we find Eliza at the beginning of season five sort of trying to accept that Duke is in New York, and he is building a life there, trying to work out a way how to keep her relationship with Scotland Yard going and what that entails with our new inspector. So her life is slightly in flux when we meet her.”

Miss Scarlet Season 5 will be available early on the PBS App and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel beginning December 8. However, the broadcast premiere will be on January 12 on Masterpiece Mystery! on PBS.