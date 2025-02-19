The world’s most determined private detective is back for another round of mystery-solving. Miss Scarlet has officially been renewed for a sixth season, with filming set to begin this month in Belgrade, Serbia. Masterpiece on PBS confirmed the news today, ensuring we all got the news we wanted as Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) will return as Eliza Scarlet for another thrilling installment. And of course, Miss Scarlet can't do it all by herself, so joining Phillips for the upcoming season are returning cast members Tom Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Two new faces will also be stepping onto the scene: Sam Buchanan joins the cast as Detective George Willows, an ambitious young officer making his mark at Scotland Yard, while Grace Hogg-Robinson will portray Isabel Summers, a driven new addition to the Clerical Office. This time around, we're going to see a shift in the dynamics between Eliza and Blake, whose relationship up until this point has been defined by their rivalry and tension. Now, they're trying to figure out a new working arrangement. Meanwhile, Ivy and Mr. Potts face the challenges of married life, and a new detective at Scotland Yard shakes things up. But the most exciting news is the return of the fan favorite character, Moses Valentine (Ansu Kabia), who turns up at just the right moment for Eliza.

What Did the Creatives Behind 'Miss Scarlet' Say About Its Renewal?

"Season six brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters—including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine," said Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, Executive Producer. "We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to Masterpiece PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans." Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content Susanne Simpson also expressed excitement over the renewal of the show:

"What a joy to be back with Miss Scarlet for a sixth season. We are delighted to be able to bring fans more of Eliza, Inspector Blake, and the amazing group of ensemble characters that make this show the hit that it is."

Miss Scarlet is created by Rachael New, who also serves as a writer alongside Ben Edwards. The series is executive produced by Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Ben Edwards, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and Rachael New. The upcoming season will feature Ivan Zivkovic and Rachael New as directors.

Stay tuned for more updates on Miss Scarlet and watch the celebratory video above.