In 2018, Searching left everyone's jaws dropped on the floor as it delivered a twisty mystery through a computer screen. The novel online found-footage format was one of the major draws of the John Cho-led techno-thriller, but Searching's spiritual sequel, Missing, didn't gain nearly enough traction in 2023. Co-written by Aneesh Chaganty, who directed the former film, Missing has been criticized for rehashing the same devices and themes of its predecessor, and to a certain extent, it does. However, with tech-savvy 18-year-old June played by Storm Reid at the helm, the new thriller still feels fresh in its more updated approach to its technology, story, and trends — leading us into a visceral roller-coaster of emotion and crime.

What Is 'Missing' About?

Missing essentially flips the script of Searching, featuring another estranged parent-daughter dynamic, but this time, the daughter is taking hold of the search. After the death of her father (Tim Griffin), June shares a tense relationship with her mother, Grace (Nia Long), who relies on Siri way too much and is always frustrated about her daughter's full voicemail inbox. Grace is going on a trip to Columbia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung), much to June's ecitement, as she immediately uses her emergency fund on a week-long party, accompanied by her best friend, Veena (Megan Suri).

When the time comes for June to pick the couple up from LAX airport, we are met with a disheartening montage of June waiting eagerly with a sign that slowly lowers as time passes and her mother is nowhere to be found. Soon thereafter, she reaches out to the hotel only to find out that the couple had left all their luggage behind. Becoming even more concerned, she finally calls the American embassy in Columbia and is connected with Agent Park (Daniel Henney). But like in Searching, June is unsatisfied with sitting around and instead conducts her own investigation.

However, unlike Cho's David, June is far more adept at sleuthing on the internet, and even has eyes on the ground, hiring Javier (Joaquim de Almeida) on the international version of Taskrabbit, GoNinja. June relentlessly follows any leads or clues she comes across, unveiling dark truths about her loved ones and falling into an emotional rabbit hole of deception, desperation, and violence.

Storm Reid Commands the Screen in 'Missing'

Having a teenager who has grown up in a digital era at the forefront is, naturally, completely different to watching David awkwardly sift through his daughter's device and not being able to grapple with the finer points of the online space. June's quick hand with technology gives Missing a more intense and higher-stakes atmosphere, like when she and Veena decide to go through Kevin's blocked contacts, using Google Translate on the fly, or navigating an entirely different country via Google Maps and live cams. It is a compelling blend of a cinematic, hyper-intelligent hacker twisting through code, juxtaposed with the familiarity of everyday websites.

While we're mesmerized by her effortless multitasking across windows on the screen, every time Reid appears on the webcam, she demands our attention without fail. She imbues June with a chalky smart-ass behavior that we can typically find infuriating in teens, but also engages us with her intellect and creativity. It is when Missing takes a dark and serious turn that Reid excels, as each revelation is paired with a perplexed, dazed, and haunted look that tears at our hearts. She keeps us rolling with the arduous emotional narrative, evoking frustration when its due, maintaining a taut suspense, and leaving us cloudy eyed as her entire world is upheaved.

Aside from the new protagonist who gives us a whirlwind of an investigation, Missing expands its storytelling potential through Javier, who is tirelessly working in the field for June. Searching managed to do this via an abundance of news reports, but having Javier and June work in tandem, one physically and one digitally, gives the premise a refreshing feel. Reid and Almeida's friendly chemistry also makes their terse yet hopeful interactions exciting to watch, especially since, with more characters invested in the outcome, the more intense the atmosphere is.

Released in the same month as M3gan, a horror that proposes the surreal dangers of evolving technology, Missing is a neat counterpoint that generally celebrates the possibilities of the internet, as June is able to help with tracking down her mother. But like Searching, it does briefly tap into the more superficial and harmful side of the internet, this time in a more updated format. We see recognizable TikTok videos of people dissecting a case for their fifteen minutes of fame, and more notably, June's response to these. She actually replies and interacts with the comment section, unlike David, reminding us that she is a teenager and has all the impulses and emotions of one.

By flipping the script of Searching with June conducting the investigation and updating the technology, Missing has a novel feeling that incites a different type of heartache. Searching tapped into the terror of losing a child, while Missing elicits the dread and confusion of losing a parent. These harsh and difficult emotions are wrapped in an enigmatic mystery that keeps us on our toes as June spirals down an online black hole where she uncovers elusive truths no teenager should face.

Missing is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

