If you watched 2018’s thriller movie Searching, you know that—much like in real life—there was a lot of stuff going on on-screen during the story. Not only because that's where movies are watched, but also because the movie itself features screens throughout from beginning to end. The story has a desperate father going through every possible device in order to find clues that might reveal the whereabouts of his missing daughter. However, as Collider sat down to talk to Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, the writers who came up with the story for Searching’s spiritual sequel Missing, as well as screenwriters and directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, they revealed that we might have missed more than we think the first time around.

Missing, which premieres this week, is set to play out the same way as Searching. A girl will go through several devices, log on to e-mails, watch videos, hack into clouds and call people via video conference in order to find her missing mother after the woman goes on a trip to Colombia with a mysterious man. In an interview with our own Perri Nemiroff, Merrick revealed there are “hundreds" of things to keep an eye on this time, and Chaganty underscored the statement:

"I feel like we approached Easter eggs totally differently. With the first film, one of the things we were so excited about was how much excitement there was about all the little words in the back on Google Chrome or when you type in a search bar, all the little drop-downs. And from the beginning, we were like, 'Okay, Easter eggs [are] a huge element of this movie.' Sev wrote a whole storyline on his own that is fully in the film, maybe a sequel to the alien storyline that’s in 'Searching, and [to directors and screenwriters Merrick and Johnson] these guys did a massive amount.”

Image via Screen Gems

Connections Between Searching and Missing Explained

By aliens, Chaganty is talking about a whole subplot that takes place in the background of Searching. As David (John Cho) searches the internet, he comes across forums, comment sections, and social media posts in which people are seemingly discussing an alien invasion. Ohanian explains it best, and teases how that is followed up with Missing:

"In the background of [the first] movie, on the sides of the screen with the comments and the news articles and the tweets, there’s an event happening, and that event is an alien invasion. Did anyone know this? I’m curious. So if you guys ever get a chance to re-watch this movie, which you will on January 20th in theaters everywhere, watch closely because you might find out what happened with those aliens. I’ll just say that.”

The cast of Missing features Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long. Missing is set to have an early premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this Thursday, January 19. The following day, it premieres wide in theaters. You can watch the full Q&A below: