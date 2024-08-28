Next month is going to be a good time to be a fan of classic Chuck Norris action movies. Max has officially set September 1 as the streaming date for both Norris-led action flicks, Mission in Action and Missing in Action 2: The Beginning. Norris plays Colonel James Braddock in both movies, which follow him into the jungles of Vietnam on thrilling adventures. In addition to Norris, the Missing in Action movies also star Steven Williams, John Wesley, M. Emmet Walsh, and David Tress, and were written by Arthur Silver, Larry Levinson, and Steve Bing, with Joseph Zito directing the original and Lance Hool helming the sequel. The first film sits at a 19% score from critics and 43% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Missing in Action movies join a stacked roster of films coming to Max in September, headlined by The Martian, the Ridley Scott-directed adaptation of Andy Weir's space novel starring Matt Damon. Tom Cruise's team-up movie with Cameron Diaz, Knight and Day is coming to Max next month, along with the entire library of Harry Potter movies, which are currently only available on Peacock. Alexander Skarsgård's live-action Tarzan movie was also recently added to Max and has since climbed into the top 10 most popular movies, along with Horizon: An American Saga (Kevin Costner) and Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.). The 2022 Oscar-sweeping epic, Everything Everywhere All At Once, will also land on Max next month.

Is Chuck Norris Still Acting?

Chuck Norris is more than 80 years old, and although his butt-kicking action days are behind him, he still can be seen in movies and TV shows every few years. He most recently starred as Alastair in Agent Recon, the Derek Ting-written and directed film which is currently streaming on Hulu. He also played a guest starring role as Sgt. Major Phillips in an episode of the final season of Hawaii Five-0, a classic police procedural. He even teamed up with the members of The Expendables, the action family starring Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and more, the first three of which are heading to Netflix at the beginning of next month.

Missing in Action stars Chuck Norris and was written by Arthur Silver, Larry Levinson, and Steve Bing, and directed by Joseph Zito. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Missing in Action on Max starting September 1.