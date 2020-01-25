Laika’s ‘Missing Link’ Joins Collider’s FYC Screening at Arclight

The Oscar-nominated animated film Missing Link from acclaimed stop-motion studio Laika has been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

On Wednesday, January 29th, there will be a post-screening Q&A with writer/director Chris Butler. Missing Link is about a lonely Sasquatch who teams up with an English explorer to travel to the Himalayas to meet his distant cousins, who are Yetis. The film already took home the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film, and is a top contender for the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. Laika is one of the most consistently excellent studios in Hollywood (their past features include Coraline, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings), and Missing Link is another great showcase of the studio’s incredible artistry. To buy tickets, click here.

Missing Link received almost unanimously positive reviews (it’s currently sitting at an 89% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The beautifully animated comedy features an all-star cast in Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis, so if you missed your chance to see it in theaters, now’s the perfect time to watch one of the best films of the year and attend a Q&A with the filmmaker to boot.

The FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas has already featured an amazing slate of films, including Knives Out, Joker, Rocketman, Just Mercy, Booksmart, Parasite and Jordan Peele‘s Us. Rupert Goold’s Judy Garland biopic Judy, featuring Renée Zellweger in an Oscar-nominated performance, was just added, which will screen on Wednesday, January 29th followed by a Q&A with Zellweger. You can get tickets to that screening here.

If you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from each post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration. Stay tuned to Collider for announcements about future films participating in the FYC Screening Series. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang breaks down the SAG Awards, the PGA Awards and the ACE/Eddie Awards, click here.

To watch the trailer for the star-studded animated comedy, click here.