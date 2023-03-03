Another visual storytelling technique called "screen life," which presents a narrative through the lens of digital devices, has been added to the horror genre. But like other film genres, "screen life" has been hit or miss. In 2018, however, the Aneesh Chaganty-directed mystery thriller flick, Searching, has shown beyond doubt that with proper storytelling, the genre can in fact convey the horrors of the digital age. And with the film's pseudo-sequel, Missing, receiving the same positive feedback when it debuted on January 20, Sony announced that the Storm Reid-starring film will be available digitally on March 7 and on Blu-ray & DVD on March 28, allowing viewers to join the "search" from the comfort of their living rooms.

Missing succeeded in making viewers wonder how well they know everyone in their lives. It also demonstrated that someone you thought you knew completely could be an entirely different person, even if they are your family; in June's case, her mother. With the same technique that the first film utilized in catching audiences' attention, Missing has rightfully received a high audience and critic score on several online review aggregation platforms. And now, those who have and haven't seen the film can bring the terror home with its Blu-ray & DVD release, which comes with special features, including audio commentary from the film's writers-directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, some featurettes, and deleted scenes.

Reid starred as June Allen in Missing, a young woman searching for her—well, missing mother. Grace (Nia Long) mysteriously disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). With limited resources at hand while stranded in Los Angeles, June uses the only option available to track down her mother: modern technology. With the help of Javier (Joaquim de Almeida), her mom's best friend (Amy Landecker), and her friend Veena (Megan Suri), June tries to look into online accounts and some emails that could help her find Grace. Worried, her search turns into a shocking revelation when she discovers some unexpected secrets about her missing mother, making her question the mother she has known growing up.

Image via Sony

RELATED: With ‘Missing,' the Internet as Movie Antagonist Finally Grew Up

Similar to Searching, Missing exhibits both the advantages and disadvantages of the digital world. But while Searching focused solely on using technology to locate a missing person, the 2023 film expanded on the notion that the internet is not what it appears to be—and that it can be a dark, strange place.

Missing will be coming home next week through digital on March 7 and on Blu-ray & DVD on March 28. Check out the film's trailer and official synopsis below.