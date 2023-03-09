A movie should always be planting seeds leading up to its big reveal, but not many films flat-out give away their twists at the midpoint. However, that’s exactly what director Aneesh Chaganty and producers Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian chose to do in Searching, and they do it all over again in the follow-up film, Missing.

The screen thriller directed by Searching editors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, which is now available to own digitally, stars Storm Reid as June, a teenager who loves her mother (Nia Long), but is also itching for some independence, and sometimes that means mom’s check-in text messages go unanswered. June gets a big old taste of what it feels like to have her texts and calls ignored when her mother leaves for a trip to Colombia with her new boyfriend and doesn’t return. June’s eager to do whatever it takes to track her down, but when a significant amount of international red tape makes that impossible, June pivots. She decides to use whatever tools are available to her on her computer, phone, and smartwatch to do some digital digging and figure out what happened to her mother herself.

So what did happen to June’s mother? The answer is literally on the screen about halfway through the film, and that information is provided by the exact same character who gives away the ending in Searching -- producer Sev Ohanian himself!

Image via Sony

During a conversation about the truly wild amount of Easter eggs peppered throughout Missing, Ohanian revisited giving away the ending to Searching in an email to the film’s protagonist, David Kim (John Cho), a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter (Michelle La) with the help of Debra Messing’s character, Detective Vick. He explained:

"In Searching, there was an email from a guy named Sev Ohanian who emailed David Kim saying, ‘Look, I know what's happened to your daughter.’ And in that movie he said, ‘Detective Vick is lying. She’s covering for her son. She's the bad guy.’ And we brought that same character back in Missing, and this one gave me a heart attack because I'm like, ‘Dude, I think people are gonna see this,’ but luckily no one has seen it yet. I'm gonna show you. You’re the first person ever that's gonna see this.”

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Missing.]Ohanian pinpointed the exact moment in the movie for yours truly during our chat, and now you can see some of it for yourself in an image Ohanian shared on Twitter.

During our interview, Ohanian offered a little context; “[June] realizes that she needs to go try and record Heather (Amy Landecker) and get to the bottom of what's going on ... As she opens her messages, she very quickly goes and searches to find this watch. But if you actually look at the bottom, what does that say right there?” Clear as day, there’s a text message preview from Sev Ohanian in the frame that says, “It’s obvious: your mom’s been lying to you. Your dad isn’t dead, he’s …”

Ohanian laughed and continued, “Imagine if people actually saw this in the theater and you ruin the movie! But we just kept testing it and we kind of tried to make it as subtle as possible.” The subtly certainly worked on me. Not only did I fail to notice the text message after two viewings of Missing, but I’d be shocked if I managed to catch it on a third. Ohanian added, “Especially when you see this in a movie theater, that is huge. Your eye goes right to the middle. But we just try to make it a little bit more transparent, as you might be able to tell, so it doesn't as obviously draw your attention.”

Image via Sony

Even if you happened to have caught this particular Easter egg while watching Missing, I’m willing to bet you haven’t been able to pinpoint all the others. Every single frame of Missing is well worth scouring for clues, connections to Searching, and other fun somewhat hidden details that pertain to the alien invasion subplot, the filmmakers themselves, and more.

Eager to track them all down? This list of connections to Searching in Missing will help get you started!