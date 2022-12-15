The first poster for the upcoming mystery thriller film Missing starring Storm Reid (HBO’s The Last of Us series) has been revealed. The film about a daughter searching for her mother is set to release exclusively in theaters at the start of next year on January 20, 2023.

The new poster showcases the film’s central premise, as well as its focus on technology through the use of a broken phone. In the cracked phone, we see a text conversation between Reid’s character June and her mother, played by Nia Long. What starts off happy enough with June’s mom talking about how excited she is to see her quickly becomes worrying when June sends multiple messages wondering where her mom is with no replies. The final message is worried “Mom?” but the message is unable to be delivered. The poster also has the tagline “No one disappears without a trace.”

The story of Missing follows June as she tries to track down her mom, who has gone missing on a vacation to Colombia with her new boyfriend, played by Ken Leung. Stranded in Los Angeles, June uses the modern technology that she has to try and track down her mom before something terrible happens but ends up learning some secrets about her mother that might turn the whole situation upside down.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Character Posters Showcase HBO's Human-Centered Apocalypse Drama

Missing is written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson with the screenplay being based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty. Ohanian and Chaganty were the writers of the 2018 film Searching that saw Chaganty also serve as the film's director. Missing is a standalone sequel to that film, reversing that film’s premise of a father searching for his daughter through the use of modern technology. Both Chaganty and Ohanian serve as producers on Missing along with Natalie Qasabian. Executive producers on the project are Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman, and Jo Henriquez. Along with Reid, Long, and Leung, the cast also includes Joaquim de Almeida and Amy Landecker with Daniel Henney.

Missing will premiere in theaters on January 20, 2023. You can check out the new poster for the film as well as read its official synopsis down below:

From the minds behind Searching comes 'Missing,' a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.