If you live in Los Angeles and are a big fan of the 2018 film Searching starring John Cho, you should probably get ready to fire off an email. Why? Because Collider is teaming up with Sony Pictures for a free early LA screening of the Searching follow-up film, Missing, starring Storm Reid, who will be joining us for a post-screening Q&A.

Just like Searching, Missing is a screen-life film, meaning the entirety of the story unfolds on a screen, in this case, on the screen of June's (Reid) laptop. At first, it's what you might expect to see on a teenager's computer. Texts from friends, family photos, and loads of social media. However, when June's mother (Nia Long) disappears while vacationing in Colombia with her new boyfriend (Ken Leung), June must use every Internet-based resource she has to sidestep the international red tape and find her mother herself.

After our screening of Missing, Reid, directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, and producers Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian, and Aneesh Chaganty will all join us for a Q&A moderated by yours truly to dig into the ins and outs of bringing a screen-life story to the big screen.

Eager to join us? Of course you are! The screening will take place on Tuesday, January 10th at 7pm at the AMC Century City. If you’d like to snag some tickets, please send an email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Missing.” In the body of your email, please include your full name and how many people you’d like to bring to the event. We’ll contact the winners by January 5.

Need an extra nudge to send in an entry to win ASAP? Be sure to check out the trailer for Missing below: