It’s time to join the search. The first trailer has been released for Missing, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Searching starring John Cho. The trailer teases more of the tension and visual storytelling that made the first film a hit.

Searching wowed audiences when it was released through its creative story-telling technique of being set entirely on the screens of computers and smartphones. Taking viewers on a hectic ride as Cho’s character frantically checked his missing daughter’s social media and devices to try and find clues about what happened to her. Missing will have the same framing device, but with a twist. The new film will star Storm Reid as June, a teen girl looking for her mother after she disappears while on an international trip with her new boyfriend. The search sees her contacting the FBI and snooping through the boyfriend’s email, and ultimately discovering that not everything is as it seems.

The trailer for Missing immediately jumps into all that made the first movie stick with audiences. We see June’s computer and phone screens as she facetimes with her mom, throws a party with her friends, and gets a reminder to pick her mom up at the airport. From there, the trailer does a great job of building up the tension and mystery that the film is built on. We see June’s screen as she frantically looks for answers, calls the authorities, and recruits the help of friends, all in an effort to get her mom home.

Image via Sony

Missing stars Reid who is likely best known for her role in the HBO drama Euphoria. Her other film credits include A Wrinkle In Time, Don’t Let Go, and The Invisible Man. Reid is joined in the film by Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long.

The sequel is directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson in their directorial debut. However, both are familiar with the series as they both served as editors on Searching. The pair also wrote the screenplay from a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, who wrote the original film. Missing is produced by Natalie Qasabian, Ohanian, and Chaganty. Executive producers include Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman, and Jo Henriquez.

Missing comes to theaters on January 20. Check out the sequel’s synopsis and official trailer below: