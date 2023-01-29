Editor's Note: The following contains Missing spoilers.True crime’s popularity seems to know no limits. The genre has evolved through the decades as streaming and social media have surged in popularity, seamlessly expanding from prime-time television episodes like Dateline and 20/20 to being its own category on Netflix. But true crime hasn’t stopped at streaming — social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok are home to countless creators who put on their amateur detective hats and spread theories and dissect clues about current criminal cases for public entertainment.

True crime’s prevalence on social media is explored with biting satire in the newly released mystery/thriller Missing, the standalone follow-up to 2018’s box-office hit Searching. The creators behind Searching, Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, returned as story creators of Missing, while the editors of the former, Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, have written and directed the sequel. Missing is a strong and worthy follow-up, strengthening the former’s social commentary by weighing in on the genre itself.

'Missing's Computer Screen Format Reveals the Extent of Our True Crime Consumption

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Missing is a “computer screen” thriller, meaning the entire film is from the perspective of June (Storm Reid)’s laptop screen. The film follows June through the various websites and apps she uses to track down her mother Grace (Nia Long), who went missing while on vacation with her new boyfriend in Colombia. Even though June is thousands of miles away, she’s able to retrace their steps through the power of technology. She uses the Colombian equivalent of Taskrabbit to employ Javier (Joaquim de Almeida), to bike around the city searching for them. Despite Javi’s struggles with technology, June guides him to follow clues and hints thanks to apps like Whatsapp, Facetime, and Google Maps. In also showing the many positives of social media, Missing offers a nuanced depiction of how it can be both a useful tool and a weapon to cause harm and exploit. The idea of a “computer screen” film might seem restricting to the story, but the seemingly limitless ways we can surveil, spy, and obtain information via our laptops provide endless avenues to explore, specifically regarding our relationship with social media and how we use it to consume true crime.

While social media can be a helpful tool in criminal cases, giving many low-profile cases the attention they need, it can also turn exploitative when thousands of people are watching a case play out like it’s a real-time true crime thriller. Missing sharply depicts how a social media frenzy around a case might feel for the people whose lives are being affected by it. The film opens with scenes of a crime, yellow tape and detectives swirling the premises, before the camera zooms out to reveal it's June watching a true crime series on her laptop. The episode? A reenactment of the story from Searching. It’s a meta and humorous opening that becomes increasingly ironic as Missing progresses. June goes from a consumer of true crime content to the subject of it, her reality soon becoming a source of live entertainment for the masses. Her frantic hunt for her mother is a headline-making case, and by the film’s conclusion, it is her real-life horror that has been made into a spectacle, now its own episode on the same true crime series she was watching in the beginning.

In 'Missing,' Internet Theories Cause More Harm than Good

June’s case becomes a social media phenomenon, dominating every corner of social media. Many of us have read online speculation about a crime, whether it’s a Twitter thread, a Reddit forum, or a YouTube video. Missing asks us to imagine what it would be like for the person whose loved one is missing to have this level of attention on them as they search for answers. One sequence finds June delving into the social media blaze, reading and watching everyone’s opinions about her case. Her anger and exasperation are visceral as she watches people speculating about things they know nothing about. Clips and comments from TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit flash across the screen as June scrolls through them. From a content creator posting videos discussing their theories to someone speculating about who did it in the comments, all of it aids in the increasing popularity of true crime and the subsequent harm it is causing to the real families and victims. In her quest to find her mother, we see the trauma June’s going through as she grapples with the fact that she might lose the only parent she has left. While those watching from home can turn off the TV screen, she can’t turn off her reality.

Truthfully no one’s speculative theories are helping, and in the context of June’s pain and panic to find her mother, the public interest feels especially exploitative. Writer/directors Merrick and Johnson utilize the computer screen format in a way that asks us to confront how our comments behind a keyboard and the true crime content we are consuming are affecting those involved. As we watch June cry through the FaceTime window of her laptop reading old texts between her and her mom, we also see the various articles and news stories about her case, with headlines speculating if her mother might be a suspect rather than a victim. It’s a true crime mystery playing out in real-time, something we so often experience with unsolved cases gaining buzz via media outlets and social media accounts theorizing and searching for clues. But as Missing conveys through the shallow and buzzy internet voices consuming her trauma like it’s entertainment, the true crime frenzy is exploitative, monetizing people’s trauma for clicks and views.

'Missing' Reveals How Real Traumas Are Exploited for True Crime Consumption

While June is frantically trying to track down her mother, the internet watches with glee at every new twist and turn. Missing’s format lends itself perfectly to depicting this troubling dynamic, able to juxtapose June’s high-stakes search for her mother with shots of YouTube comments and TikTok videos that are utterly desensitized to the reality of the situation. We’ve seen this crime unravel through June’s eyes and her laptop screen, aligning us firmly with her and her quest to find her mother. It makes it all the more upsetting to see people online speculating about the events for fun. Throughout the film, June’s best friend Veena (Megan Suri) has been a means of support, coming to her house to offer help and company. But as tensions mount and people begin to look at June’s mother as a possible suspect in the case, Veena asks her if she’s considered that it could be true. It’s an ultimate act of betrayal, and June’s face reveals her hurt and anger that her best friend is contemplating internet theories. The online rumor that her mother is a suspect ends up being false when it’s revealed she’s been kidnapped by her ex, June’s father (Tim Griffin), diminishing any truth to the conspiracies. On top of the pain June is dealing with, she must also grapple with watching people treat her real trauma as a game of speculation.

The contrast between June’s desperate search and the desensitized eyes of the public, spewing their thoughts and theories sprinkled with “lol”s, is both disheartening and eye-rolling. Missing makes our true crime obsession look ridiculous when it’s seen through the laptop screen of a young girl watching her trauma be made into entertainment. It’s a juxtaposition so striking that it’s laughable, but it’s sadly a searing, truthful depiction of how we consume true crime. Missing’s format allows us to see the tragic irony of it all; while a teenage girl is fighting for her life, the internet speculates, watches, and laughs.