Set to play his first-ever role as a cop in Netflix's Missing You, Richard Armitage will portray DCI Ellis Stagger in the upcoming series, and fans are in for a lot with his character. Directed by Nimer Rashed with a screenplay by Victoria Asare-Archer, Missing You is an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book of the same name. It will land on the streamer on the first day of 2025, with Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan.

Lots of exciting updates have made rounds about the much-expected series, and most recently, Armitage chatted with RadioTimes about how fans should react to his character.

"They should be [suspicious of Stagger]. The joy of working with this kind of material is that every single character has some kind of sub-plot that they have to hang onto, some kind of element of secrecy. I think with Stagger, he’s holding on to 11 years. He was a contemporary of Clint [Donovan, played by Lenny Henry], they came up through the force together.”

As a former colleague of Kat's father, Clint, Ellis is more or less intertwined with Kat's life, especially with the two working together and Ellis being a father figure type to her. Hinting at something major that’s to happen in the first episode of Missing You, given the duo’s relationship, Armitage added:

"So, in that first episode, when you realize what’s happened to him, and you’re seeing that effect in his daughter who is now working with Stagger, you just know there’s something going on. I can’t tell you what it is, but it is that classic thing of building up this sort of pressure cooker plot."

Why Did Richard Armitage Sign up for ‘Missing You?’

Missing You will mark Armitage’s fourth Harlan Coben adaptation, and he has a couple of reasons why he took on the gig, some of which he could not reveal. Still, he shared:

"I’ve never played a police officer before, a cop, [so] taking on a role of authority was appealing to me. And also, knowing where the story went. The sort of secrets that this man has to keep buried, I just thought that little pressure cooker was going to be interesting and exciting."

On January 1, 2025, Missing You will premiere with a captivating story centered on Kat Donovan, who finds her ex-fiancé on a dating app eleven years after he disappeared one day. His reappearance leads her to uncover more about her own father's murder, and in the process, she discovers some long-held secrets from the past as well.

Missing You arrives on New Year’s Day.