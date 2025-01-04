Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Missing You.

Netflix's latest miniseries, Missing You, has just delivered another gripping mystery filled with twists and suspense, based on the Harlan Coben of the same name. The show follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who’s working on a missing persons case while simultaneously coming to terms with the mystery of who murdered her father and dabbling in the world of online dating. While on a dating app, Kat finds the profile of her ex-fiancé, Josh (Ashley Walters), who ghosted her 11 years earlier. Throughout the show’s five episodes, the mysteries begin to unravel and, in typical Coben fashion, they all have a shocking connection.

Kat Discovers the Nefarious Truth About the Dating Website in the 'Missing You' Finale

Image via Netflix

Kat is, of course, shocked when she sees that Josh has set up an online dating profile on the site, Melody Cupid, a dating app that matches people based on their music taste. Towards the end of Missing You, Kat is able to track him down to a rural home. He's living there, recently widowed, with his young daughter. Josh admits to Kat that he's also thought about her, but that he was not the one who created the dating profile. Their reunion is put on pause when Kat discovers that the app is also connected to the missing persons case she's been working on.

It turns out that both Rishi Migari (Rudi Dharmalingham) and Dana Fells (Lisa Faulkner), the two people who are missing, were also widowers who joined the dating app. Kat discovers that a man named Titus (Steve Pemberton) set up the website as a deep catfishing operation to lure and kidnap widowers with large insurance policies to extort them for their money before killing them. In the finale, Titus learns that Dana has escaped and, in turn, kidnapped her son Brendan (Oscar Kennedy). In a tense showdown, Kat saves Brendan and shoots and kills Titus, putting an end to his criminal enterprise. With the case now solved, Kat shifts her focus to finding the truth about what really happened to her father.

Clint's Secrets Are Revealed in the 'Missing You' Finale

Image via Netflix

Early in the season, Kat meets with Monte (Marc Warren), the dying man who confessed to killing Kat's father, Clint. She goes in demanding answers as to why he did it, but instead, Monte gives a shocking confession: he was paid off to say he committed the murder, but in fact had nothing to do with it. This sends Kat reeling as she struggles with the truth about who her dad really was. Although Clint portrayed himself as an honorable police officer before his death, information comes to light that he was actually working closely with known criminal Dominic Calligan (James Nesbitt), the man Kat originally believed ordered the hit on her father.

When Kat and Calligan meet later in the season, Calligan confirms that Clint was working for him, but also denies having anything to do with his murder. It turns out that Calligan had dirt on Clint and was able to blackmail him in order to keep a secret hidden that would've destroyed Clint's family and career. Eventually, Kat's investigative trail leads her to a man named Parker (Cyril Nri) and, in a shocking revelation, she learns that Parker and Clint were lovers and had been carrying on a secret affair for years. Kat is also devastated to learn that this secret had something to do with her father's death.

The 'Missing You' Finale Reveals Who Knew the Truth About Clint, and When