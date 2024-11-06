Fool Me Once lit up streaming worldwide when it debuted on New Year's Day 2024. Settling in following a night of excitement, millions (108 million to be exact) turned on Netflix and were greeted by the indulgent eight-part drama based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name. Ever since then, excitement has been brewing for the next Netflix adaptation of Coben's work, with Missing You now confirmed to be released on New Year's Day 2025, exactly one year on from the last triumph.

Missing You will see the return of Coben favorite Richard Armitage, who played the nanny cam-appearing Joe in Fool Me Once, alongside the likes of Slow Horses' Rosalind Eleazer, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, and James Nesbitt. The series will be five episodes in total and will see Coben's story transferred yet again from the US to the UK. The series will be executive produced by Coben through his company Final Twist Productions, with the author's tenth adaptation, Run Away, already set for a future adaptation with Netflix.

What is 'Missing You' About?

As with all Harlan Coben stories, Missing You is an intricate mystery with plenty of twists and turns. In an interview with Digital Spy, Coben himself teased just how enticing this series will be, saying, "I think it may be my most gripping, and the ending will not only surprise you. In fact, [when] I recently re-watched it, I was completely fooled by the ending – and I wrote it." He then added, "But I think you'll genuinely be moved. Tell me if you shed a tear at the last episode of Missing You." With praise this high, and with the success of Fool Me Once in many people's minds, those who are yet to read the book will be desperate to know what Missing You is about. Well, wonder no longer, as there is a synopsis for the upcoming series that reads:

"Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Netflix's Missing You sets a New Year's Day 2025 release date. You can catch the latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, on the streamer now.

