Harlan Coben’s next Netflix series, Missing You, finally has a conceivable release date according to Richard Armitage who has starred in three previous Coben projects including Fool Me Once and Stay Close. Armitage spoke to Digital Spy, hinting that Missing You, his fourth Coben feature, would air on January 1, 2025.

Missing You focuses on Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) finding her missing fiance on a dating app after ten years since his disappearance. "I think it will be in the same slot [as Fool Me Once] next year, I think it will be on January 1. At a guess!" Armitage said of the upcoming series premiere date.

He added, "I'm playing the detective chief inspector opposite an old friend of mine, who I did Uncle Vanya with, Rosalind Eleazar, who is the lead actress in this show. And she is brilliant, she's absolutely brilliant." Eleazar and Armitage, who plays Ellis Stagger in Missing You, will be joined by Jessica Plummer (EastEnders), Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), making up part of the cast list.

‘Missing You’ Will Have A “Slightly Shorter Format”

Besides being the fourth collaboration between Coben and Armitage, Missing You will also be another team work from Coben and screenwriter Victoria Asare-Archer, who will adapt the novel of the same name for Netflix. In the past, Asare-Archer and Coben worked together on two episodes of the 2021 thriller Stay Close.

Compared to other Coben-Armitage works, including Fool Me Once, The Stranger and Stay Close, which all had eight episodes each, Missing You will have just five episodes as revealed by Armitage. "It's a slightly shorter format,” the actor said. “It's five episodes because it's a singular narrative without a complicated subplot.”

No trailer has been released yet for Missing You, but it would likely air on Netflix sometime next year. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.