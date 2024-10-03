Netflix has finally given fans a preview of the upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation Missing You which is still yet to have a release date. The streaming giant shared first-look photos of the drama series via Digital Spy, showcasing Richard Armiatge’s character for the first time alongside several others. Missing You is based on Coben’s acclaimed novel of the same name, which tells the story of Detective Kat Donovan finding her missing fiance on a dating app years after his disappearance.

As seen in one of the Missing You photos, Armitage's character is seen suspiciously looking out a window while on the phone. He’s said to be playing a police sergeant in this thrilling project. Furthermore, co-star Rosalind Eleazar, known for starring in Slow Horses, is seen in her role as Kat Donovan, a detective specializing in Missing Persons who has a personal attachment to her job. The duo stars in the Netflix production alongside Ashley Walters (Top Boy), Sir Lenny Henry and James Nesbitt.

Given these new images, Walters may play the role of Detective Donovan’s fiancé as they both look cozy and joyful in one photo. Meanwhile, as fans anticipate the arrival of Missing You, here’s what to expect according to its official synopsis: "Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared, and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face, and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

When Should Fans Expect ‘Missing You?’

Although no premiere date has been announced for Missing You, Armitage previously hinted at when the series may arrive back in August while also expressing anticipation. He said, "It's a great story, slightly shorter in format, but starring Lenny Henry and my co-star from Uncle Vanya, Rosalind Eleazar. So yeah, I look forward to seeing that, I think January next year."