Acclaimed author Harlan Coben has a new series now streaming on Netflix, and to no one’s surprise, it has found immediate success and climbed to near the top of streaming charts. Missing You, the crime thriller series starring Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses) and Jessica Plummer, is currently the second-most popular show on Netflix at the time of writing, second only to Squid Game Season 2. Missing You tells the story of Kat Donavan, a detective who is forced to unravel a mysterious conspiracy theory surrounding her father and ex-fiancé after she finds his profile on a dating app. The show currently sits at abysmal scores of 50% from critics and 28% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped it from racking up viewership numbers and performing well for Netflix.

Missing You is based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, with Victoria Asare-Archer and Sumerah Srivastav earning writing credits for their work adapting the book to television. Nimer Rashed directed two episodes of Missing You, and Isher Sahota helmed the other two. Missing You is only a limited series consisting of five episodes, each with a runtime of around 45 minutes, making it one of the easiest binges on Netflix, in addition to being one of the most popular shows. Some of Coben’s other famous work came in 2018 on Safe, the psychological thriller starring Michael C. Hall, who is best known for his role as Dexter Morgan in the hit series, Dexter. Coben reunites with Richard Armitage on Missing You after working together on Stay Close, the 2021 mini-series streaming on Netflix.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

In the Heart of the Sea, the 2015 epic starring Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Holland, is currently the #1 movie on Netflix, with Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 following closely behind in the #2 spot. Another Hemsworth film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is at #3 on Netflix at the time of writing, and its Tom Hardy-led sequel, Mad Max: Fury Road, can also be streamed on Netflix. Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is another new arrival to find a home in the Netflix top 10, and Carry-On, the thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman that's being compared to Die Hard, is also still in the Netflix top 10.

