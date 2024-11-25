At the start of this year, Netflix gave fans a brilliant surprise by releasing the adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once, which blew fans’ minds which reflected in high viewership numbers for the streamer. Seems like it’s continuing its trend as the streamer has unveiled the trailer for Cohen’s next series Missing You, which will debut in the new year.

The new trailer sees detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) whose fiancée Josh just leaves her one day without a word. Struggling with her past, eleven years later she decides to jump on a dating app but as fate will have it, she sees her fiancée’s profile. When a boy approaches her to find his missing mother, who last went out with Josh the mystery deepens, and Kat uncovers a secret that makes her come face to face with the ghost of her past. The series looks very thrilling and will make you pause for a second before you swipe right on a dating app for sure.

What’s ‘Missing You’ About?

The series looks like another compelling watch that will grip the audience till the end. It follows Kat, whose fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared eleven years ago and she's never heard from him since. In the present day, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Things take a turn as Josh's reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Along with Eleazar, the series also cast Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, and frequent Coben collaborator Richard Armitage. Speaking of his return in yet another Coben series Armitage previously teased, "I think they call it a poker. When you score four goals in football, isn't it? It's a poker or a haul. Hat-trick's three, four is either a haul or a poker. What keeps me coming back is I'm always very flattered and honoured when I'm asked back." Armitage also teased what fans can expect from his character, with those who have read the original novel already expecting a treat from Netflix. He said,

"I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."

Missing You debuts January 1, 2025. Check out the new trailer above.