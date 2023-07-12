Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is barreling into theaters this week. The seventh film in this long-running franchise is bringing back at least a couple of characters who have not been seen or heard from since Brian De Palma's original film in 1996. This may leave audiences wondering who else could come back in subsequent films, as Tom Cruise has recently said that he hopes that Dead Reckoning Part 2 will not be his final Mission. The series has featured ensemble casts of interesting and exciting characters. Some like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson have become mainstays in the sequels, while others have left us wanting more.

The one character who did not get enough of a spotlight in one of the early films is Zhen Lei, portrayed by Maggie Q in J. J. Abrams' Mission: Impossible III. Zhen Lei is a field agent in the Impossible Mission Force, and capable enough to have been selected for Ethan Hunt's team in their objective to bring down Owen Davian, one of the most chilling villains in the series portrayed brilliantly by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Although Lei is not featured in many of the film's largest action sequences, she does get a few moments to shine and showcase her abilities as a spy. However, Lei remains one of the characters who stand out as the most underutilized, showing great potential if she had been allowed to do more. The franchise is no stranger to allowing women to take on action roles and even outshine Cruise in some cases, but unfortunately, Lei is not given as much to do. This is why she would be a perfect character to be brought back into the fold as this franchise continues to reach new heights.

Maggie Q Has Not Been Forgotten By the Mission: Impossible Franchise

Although Maggie Q has never been able to return, according to her this is not for a lack of trying. In a 2020 interview with Yahoo, the actress claimed that she was approached about returning for Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, the fourth and fifth films in the franchise, but had to turn them down due to scheduling conflicts. It is unfortunate that her TV work happened to coincide with the production of these two movies, as it would have been great to see Zhen Lei join forces with Paula Patton's Jane or Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa in these sequels. Maggie Q has also indicated her continued appreciation for Tom Cruise as an action star, praising his work ethic and on-set behavior. Considering Cruise is a producer on the series, he no doubt had a role in approaching her to return. Their mutual respect for each other, and the repeated attempts to bring Zhen Lei back mean it is something that has got to happen at some point if they can get the timing right.

The third film in this series is not one of the most acclaimed. It came off the stylistically bizarre and underrated John Woo sequel and before the franchise reached soaring new heights with Brad Bird's work on Ghost Protocol. So, J. J. Abrams' film may not be considered the worst, but it is unlikely to reach the top of most fan or critic rankings. Aside from Hoffman's chilling performance as the main antagonist, and the introduction of a couple of series mainstays in Michelle Monaghan, as Ethan Hunt's wife, and Simon Pegg as the technician who has continued working with Ethan Hunt in every film, not as much stood out from this film. The action is well done, but this sequel came before the films would really begin to up the ante and start centering around massive stunt set pieces.

Maggie Q does manage to stand out in this sequel in a big way, which is impressive considering how little time she actually spends on screen. This is a testament to her ability as a performer, and how the character could make an even greater impression if given more to do. Considering how many other characters introduced in the sequels have been able to find comfortable positions in the subsequent films, Maggie Q would be one of the best choices to bring back and keep in the rotation for the long haul.

Zhen Lei Deserves Her Due Alongside Mission: Impossible's Ensemble of Powerful Women

Maggie Q has proven herself as a capable action star in recent years. Although not as remarkable a film as the latest outings for the Mission: Impossible crew, Martin Campbell's The Protégé put the actress in a lead role where she displayed an impressive knack for action filmmaking alongside her acting talents. Campbell's film proves that she would still fit into this series incredibly well, and bringing Zhen Lei back into the action would be a wise move for subsequent sequels.

As the series has progressed, Mission: Impossible has continued to bring more well-rounded women into the story. The third film did not give Maggie Q much to do other than use her charm during a standout sequence involving Cruise attempting to corner Hoffman's villainous character in the Vatican. Later films in the franchise have allowed the women to join in the death-defying action and stunt-oriented sequences. Rebecca Ferguson has become one of the co-leads of the newer films, and Paula Patton was a standout in Ghost Protocol. Dead Reckoning Part 1 is introducing audiences to Hayley Atwell's character who allies with Ethan Hunt, and Pom Klementieff's mysterious character who seems to be working with the villain. As the story grows, the movies are allowing more room for women to take on dynamic and three-dimensional roles in the franchise.

Zhen Lei deserves room to be fleshed out in these movies, and Maggie Q deserves the chance to return to the series and make a great impression. If Cruise is to be believed in his insistence that he will follow in Harrison Ford's footsteps and continue making these movies until he is 80, there is more than enough time for Maggie Q to bring Zhen Lei back to the big screen.