This message will self-destruct in 10, 9... or so the people of Los Angeles thought when they saw a mysterious little red box with wires sticking out of it on a magazine stand, but as it turns out, it was all a ploy for the release of Mission Impossible III. After a six-year gap for the franchise, the producers wanted to drum up some publicity. The Mission Impossible films have always been over-the-top, action-packed spy adventures that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Paired with the extravagant promotional marketing of the early 2000s, this idea of a hidden music box that plays the MI theme song at a newsstand is very on-brand for the spy franchise; it just took an unexpected turn. It's too bad Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) wasn't there to save the day.

This Mission Impossible III Promotional Stunt Didn't Go As Planned

These supposedly hidden digital music boxes were placed in about 4,500 randomly selected newspaper stands around Los Angeles. But the results from the music contraptions weren't what Paramount expected, and they indeed had to rethink any future Mission Impossible promotions that could cause such a scare. Say you were walking down the street getting a snack or newspaper and saw one of these red boxes with wires sticking out; what would you do? Handle it like Ethan? Or call the bomb squad?

Here's what was supposed to happen. Initially, when the magazine stands doors were opened, the Mission Impossible theme song was supposed to play, giving ordinary people a chance for an extraordinary mission while they grabbed the local newspaper. Instead, some of the music boxes that were supposed to be hidden within the newsstand fell onto the papers, revealing the little red boxes with protruding wires designed to play the music, which freaked out civilians into thinking a bomb was going to detonate. It sounds like the plot of a Mission Impossible spoof.

Off to an explosive start, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Arson Squad had an extraordinary mission of their own when they were called in to investigate this bomb threat. The Arson Squad reacted by blowing up one of the newsstands just to make sure it wasn't dangerous. But this wasn't the only report of suspicious activity in the local newspaper stands. There were multiple calls to authorities throughout the day, reporting potential bomb threats. There was another call to the bomb squad in West Los Angeles from the Federal Police at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Unluckily, the hospital had evacuated about 300 people amid an hour-and-a-half panic. By then, authorities were aware of the situation and were able to explain that it was a promotional stunt from Paramount for Mission Impossible.

That didn't stop the assistant U.S. attorney from sending Paramount and The Los Angeles Times a letter threatening a federal lawsuit due to the damages caused at the hospital. The total damages racked up to about $92,855.77. The lawsuit came about eight months after the incident but was thrown out in the end.

The Mission Impossible Franchise Doesn't Need PR Stunts When They've Got Tom Cruise

Because of all the blowback from the music boxes, Paramount had to reconsider its tactics for future promotions. They didn't want a bomb squad repeat, although it definitely boosted the publicity altogether. Fortunately, with Tom Cruise as the franchise's star, he became the most significant selling point for the films due to his crazy stunts, all accomplished by himself. His extravagant stunts are in no short supply, whether it's him only having 6 seconds to open his parachute in Dead Reckoning or holding his breath for what seems like an eternity during an underwater heist in Rogue Nation. This stunt in Rogue Nation had to be one of his wildest due to the high stakes and tension, and it was reminiscent of the Langley heist from the first Mission Impossible. Let's face it: his stunts are epic in their own right, and they just keep getting more insane as another film is produced.

With exquisite stunts also come accidents, and Tom Cruise is no stranger to injury. By this point, if Cruise isn't injured during production, it would be a miracle, but honestly, it's worth it for the fantastic films. His most widely recognizable injury has to be from Fallout, occurring when he was jumping from building to building. Cruise hits his ankle in the wrong spot, breaking it, but in classic Cruise fashion and not wanting to reshoot, he powered through, limping through the rest of the take. Production was halted for 11 weeks while Cruise recovered and had intensive rehabilitation sessions, but Cruise was determined to get the film out on schedule. Fallout is jam-packed and full of some of Cruise's best stunts as well, like the helicopter scene in which he has to climb the rope, each one of the five takes, knocking the wind out of him as he falls several feet and catches himself. He then has to reclimb the rope, take out the pilot, and pilot the helicopter through the mountains. Even earlier in the film, when Cruise does the halo jump, he jumps out of a plane in the dead of night, on supplied air, and then has to save the unconscious Walker (Henry Cavill) in a tension-packed scene.

'Mission Impossible III's Stunts Didn't All Go As Planned

Cruise isn't the only one who's had stunts go wrong. On the set of Mission Impossible III, Maggie Q, who plays agent Zhen Lei, also had an on-set accident. It was not as severe as some of Cruise's by any means, but it left an impact, to say the least. It was the end of the day; the stunt crew wasn't called that day, but director J.J. Abrams wanted to get this shot before the sunset. So, Q hops into a Lamborghini and starts driving. Little did she know her strappy heels would get in the way, and she wouldn't be able to stop in time before crashing into multiple other cars for the scene. Luckily, she wasn't hurt in the process, and they had three other Lamborghinis as a backup. Honestly, if you were trying to make a fast getaway, would strappy heels be your first choice if you knew you had to get out of there in a hurry?

Mission Impossible III is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

