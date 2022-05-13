There is more hype than ever for the Mission: Impossible franchise. With the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, it seems like there is no limit to what Tom Cruise will do on screen to entertain the audience. Between scaling the tallest building in the world, hanging off of the side of a plane, holding his breath for several minutes, and motorbiking off a cliff, just when we think we've seen it all in this franchise, Cruise and Co. find another way to surprise us. Let's hope this continues with next year's Dead Reckoning Part Two!

Ironically, Cruise’s advent for getting himself into danger actually presents a problem for the series. Granted, the Mission: Impossible saga is easily one of the most consistently high-quality film franchises currently running. However, the films have consistently had the same issue: dull villains. There’s so much attention paid to the stunts that the bad guys often feel secondary to the spectacle. Ethan is a character who is so thoroughly committed that it's hard for any villain to provide him with a serious threat. Even the best entries in the series have suffered from forgettable antagonists.

'Mission: Impossible III' Stands Out Because of Its Villain

2006’s Mission: Impossible III was an interesting transitional moment in the series’ history. John Woo’s 2000 sequel Mission: Impossible II was a massive financial success (it became the top-grossing film of the year), but the more over-the-top style was drastically different from Brian De Palma’s meticulous first film. Mission: Impossible III thankfully returned the series to the style of the original 1996 classic. Although J.J. Abrams’ threequel would eventually be topped by the subsequent installments Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout, it's the only film in the franchise that features a villain who is just as interesting as Ethan.

Philip Seymour Hoffman delivers a captivating performance as the ruthless weapons dealer Owen Davian. Davian is already a wanted arms dealer, but the Impossible Mission Force learns that he’s searching for an enigmatic object, known only as “Rabbit’s Foot.” Given Davian’s history, the IMF is certain that there will be disastrous circumstances if he gets his hands on whatever the “Rabbit’s Foot” is. Like most good J.J. Abrams’ mystery boxes, the “Rabbit’s Foot” itself doesn’t really matter. Instead, it's a fun MacGuffin that helps flesh out just how ruthless Davians can be.

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Owen Davian Elevates 'Mission: Impossible III'

Hoffman is perhaps the most versatile actor of his generation, and he completely commits to the material. He doesn’t tone down the intensity at all. Hoffman gives a realistic edge to Davian that’s slightly eerie. Unlike an eccentric Bond villain, Davian represents a realistic form of evil. Ethan isn’t trying to stop an insane bad guy from taking over the world; he has to stop an arms dealer from putting innocent civilians in danger. Hoffman’s lair, which is seen during the opening sequence, is something that looks like it could actually exist.

The opening sequence itself is absolutely electrifying and immediately sets up the film’s stakes. In a forward flash to the climax, Davian holds Ethan captive and threatens Ethan’s wife, Julia (Michelle Monaghan). Hoffman commands the scene with his soft, understated voice. He explains to Ethan in detail how he will torment his new bride if Ethan doesn’t comply with his wishes. There’s no reason to doubt him. This sets up a plausible threat; unlike Ethan, Julia could die. While it's unlikely that a successful franchise would kill off its main character (and apparently Cruise himself is immortal), the idea of killing off Ethan’s love interest seems like a possibility.

This scene helps bring a sense of dread to the opening moments. The film moves forward to the present, and for the first time in the series thus far, Ethan looks like he’s actually relaxed. He is now retired from fieldwork in the IMF. Ethan celebrates his engagement to Julia and seems comfortable living a relatively normal life. The viewer knows that this seemingly happy couple will soon be drawn into Davian’s plot. The opening also builds the anticipation for Davian’s reveal later on.

Unlike Other 'M:I' Villains, Owen Davian Is Ethan Hunt's Equal

Davian succeeds where the other villains failed because, for the most part, he’s tied to the action sequences themselves. During the Dubai tower sequence in Ghost Protocol, the main villain Kurt Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist) doesn’t factor in at all. When Ethan and his team have to infiltrate the Vatican City undetected, they have to abduct Davian before he makes a deal for the “Rabbit’s Foot.” The tension escalates as Ethan has to don a mask to disguise himself as Davian.

Even though their mission is successful and Davian is captured, it still feels like he has the upper hand. Davian doesn’t explain his plan when Ethan threatens to throw him to his death. He’s already thought several steps ahead. At this moment, it's clear that Davian is just as committed to hurting people as Ethan is to saving them. Even though he’s not a physical threat, Davian feels like Ethan’s equal. During the finale, Ethan desperately rushes through the streets and duels with henchmen in order to reach Julia. Abrams does a great job at cutting between the relentless action moments and the more subtle tension of Davian holding Julia hostage. Davian’s patience runs thin as he waits to receive the “Rabbit’s Foot.” Hoffman had been so reserved up until this point that his angry tirade feels particularly menacing. Even after Ethan kills Davian, he still has to rescue Julia and recover the “Rabbit’s Foot.” Davian is still wreaking havoc after his death.

Mission: Impossible III is a solid entry into the series. It established a tone that the following films would embody, and manage to perfect. While it's unlikely that the film will be listed very highly on any ranking of the franchise, it remains a novelty within the series thanks to its villain. It’s the only entry where the scariest aspect isn’t a death-defying stunt, but an actual character.