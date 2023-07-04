Before you get a chance to see Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters next week, you can now relive Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) previous adventures in the comfort of your own home with a new 4K Steelbook collection related to the franchise, available to purchase from Amazon. Released individually, the first five installments in the series have a fresh design for their covers, allowing audiences to complement their collections with the latest restoration of the thrilling blockbusters. From Mission: Impossible to Rogue Nation, most of Hunt's journey is coming back with a vengeance.

When the property jumped from the television screen to cinemas in 1996, Hunt was introduced as a much more inexperienced agent stuck in the middle of a conspiracy. Brian De Palma directed the story involving a mole within MI6 who constantly fed information to the organization's enemies. With nowhere left to run, Ethan had to rely on Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) for recuperating data files that could compromise the entire spy organization he worked for. Besides hanging from the ceiling while the iconic theme song played, Hunt solidified himself as an action icon.

The latest film in the franchise was released twenty-two years after that, when Paramount Pictures launched Mission: Impossible - Fallout into cinemas across the globe. After two decades worth of history, Cruise played a very different kind of Ethan Hunt than the one that was introduced in the first movie. Alongside some of the members from his original team, the resourceful agent had to stop John Lark (Henry Cavill) from getting everything he needed in order to build nuclear bombs that could eliminate life as we know it. The sequel managed to earn more than $790 million at the worldwide box office in 2018.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Watch Tom Cruise Run Through All Seven ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies in New Video

The End of the Road

Every good journey must come to an end, and Tom Cruise is set to play Ethan Hunt for the last time over the course of the next two installments in the series. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One pitches Hunt against Gabriel (Esai Morales), a powerful terrorist ready to do whatever it takes to defeat his adversaries and unleash his evil plan in the world. He will be aided by Paris (Pom Klementieff), a skilled assassin who might give Hunt a run for his money when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. When the dust settles, Cruise will reprise the role for the last time in next year's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.

You can check out Collider's interview with Tom Cruise below, before Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One releases in theatres on July 12: