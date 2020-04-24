‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Release Dates Delayed

Paramount has pushed back the release of both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 due to production delays, the studio announced Friday.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible 7 was slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2021, and will now debut four months later on Nov. 19, 2021. Meanwhile, the eighth installment of the action-packed spy franchise starring Tom Cruise was due on Aug. 5, 2022 and will now arrive three months later on Nov. 4, 2022.

Elsewhere, Chris Pratt’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War will hit theaters on July 23, 2021, while Dungeons & Dragons has moved from Nov. 19, 2021 (the new M:I 7 date) to May 27, 2022. Finally, Paw Patrol, which is based on the hit kids series, will open on Aug. 20, 2021, while the Omari Hardwick horror-thriller Spell has been removed from the studio’s calendar altogether.

Mission: Impossible 7 will now open against the Warner Bros. drama King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams. That means Tom Cruise and Will Smith will go head-to-head at the box office — something that seemed inconceivable once upon a time. M:I 7 is sure to win that battle, though Smith could wind up with the last laugh if King Richard brings him an Oscar nomination.

As for Mission: Impossible 8, it’s currently slated to take on another sequel, Shazam! 2, but I think it’s a safe bet that Warner Bros. will find yet another new date for its comic book movie. There’s also a live-action movie from Disney scheduled to open that weekend, too.

The Tomorrow War doesn’t have any competition at the moment, largely because its date was occupied by M:I 7, a tentpole that other studios chose to avoid, but it arrives the weekend after Spider-Man 3 and Space Jam 2, and the weekend before Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, so it’s in a tight spot, to say the least. Unfortunately, that’s going to be the case with a lot of movies as the 2021 release calendar becomes more crowded as a result of coronavirus-related delays.

