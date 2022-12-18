As Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the next entry of the popular Mission: Impossible franchise grows closer, fans are excited to see or hear about just about anything about the upcoming film. Now, the film's writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie has provided an all-new behind-the-scenes image that takes viewers high up into clouds.

The image was shared on McQuarrie's official Instagram and featured two planes flying high in the sky as the sun pierced through the clouds. Along with the photo, McQuarrie provided a long statement on Instagram, thanking the people of South Africa (the movie was filmed on location in Blyde River Canyon) for their hospitality and specifically named many people and teams that aided with the filming. These include the aerial units that helped with the stunts that involved the planes seen in the image. "You did the impossible every day and brought us all home safely. You are truly the stuff of legend." Additional thanks were given to many members of the crew. "As for the best and hardest working crew in the world, we wish you all safe travels home to your loved ones for what we hope will be the very happiest of holidays. We’ll see you all again in the New Year on the other side of the world where a new unknown awaits… Thank you for continuing to make it all possible."

This is not the first time that we have seen these Boeing-Stearman biplanes that will be part of Dead Reckoning, as series star Tom Cruise continues his long history of doing his own very dangerous stunts. Cruise made a special PSA for theater owners at CinemaCon that saw him doing crazy stunts on one of these planes. This high-flying stunt was just one of a few as he also did a trailer for the film in early September also on one of these biplanes.

What We Know About Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Dead Reckoning continues the long-running, Tom Cruise-starring action spy film franchise as the two-parter will make up the seventh and eighth films in the series. Starting in 1996 with a film directed by Brian De Palma based on the 1966 television series of the same name, the films have seen a constant increase in profit ever since the fourth film outing, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, with each subsequent film grossing more than the last. McQuarrie, who helmed both the fifth (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation) and sixth (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) returns for the two-parter as writer and director. McQuarrie's previous work in the franchise has been massive successes, with Fallout becoming the biggest commercial success of the franchise so far with an incredible haul of over $790 million at the international box office.

Cruise once again returns as the lead of the two upcoming Mission: Impossible as franchise protagonist Ethan Hunt. Additional cast members making a return to Mission: Impossible along with Cruise include Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. New cast members making their first appearances in the blockbuster franchise include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Cary Elwes with Mindhunter's star Holt McCallany also cast for the second film in the duology.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out the trailer for Part One down below: