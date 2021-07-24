Despite delayed shooting and a production shutdown over a positive COVID test, at least one actor is now confirmed to have wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7. According to a tweet from the Princess Bride icon, actor Cary Elwes has wrapped shooting on the seventh installment of the spy franchise, completing filming for his as-yet-undisclosed role.

All masked up as per on-set protocols, Elwes shared photos of himself with star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to celebrate his wrap on the shoot, thanking them and his fellow cast and crew for “what will be by far the most exciting Mission ever”. Both Elwes and his companions are clearly smiling under their masks, satisfied with what they’ve accomplished despite several roadblocks in the film’s production.

Responding with a tweet of his own, McQuarrie added:

“We met upon the level and we’re parting on the square. Such a supreme pleasure to have you with us and watch you redefine the concept of deepest secret. From everyone on the team, safe travels and be well until we see you again.”

Nothing is known yet about who Elwes will be playing in Mission: Impossible 7, though the suit he sports in his photos suggests someone of importance, particularly to Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his crew. Could the “deepest secret” McQuarrie refers to be significant? Will we see Elwes’ character go up against Hunt and the IMF team over something classified and dangerous?

Only time — and hopefully, a trailer — will tell, though we do know from a comment on the Instagram version of Elwes' announcement that he won't be sharing any scenes with Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn. "We never got a scene," the MI veteran commented, "Damn it man!"

Mission: Impossible 7 marks the third film of the franchise to be directed by McQuarrie, and his third time writing an MI screenplay. Ving Rhames, Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson are set to reprise their roles as IMF agents alongside Cruise, while Vanessa Kirby, Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff, and Mark Gatiss join the cast for the first time, among others. The blockbuster is produced by McQuarrie, Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Jake Myers, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

Originally set to premiere in theaters on July 23, 2021, Mission: Impossible 7 will now open on May 27, 2022, with a streaming release on Paramount+ sometime in July 2022.

