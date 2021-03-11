The cast of the next two Mission: Impossible movies continues to grow. Production got underway on Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 last year across the globe, with the intention of filming both sequels back-to-back under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote the scripts. McQuarrie helmed Rogue Nation and Fallout in the franchise and has been working closely with Tom Cruise since Valkyrie so he’s well-versed in this type of movie-making, but Mission 7 and 8 look to feature the most robust ensemble cast since the first film.

McQuarrie announced today in a series of Instagram posts that new members of the cast now include Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Charles Parnell (The Last Ship), and last but not least Cary Elwes of The Princess Bride fame.

It’s not disclosed who these performers are playing, but McQuarrie mentions “The Community” and in these photographs, they not only look to be in scenes together, but are also in some way connected with the military and/or government.

The story for the next two Mission movies is under wraps, but returning cast members include Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny reprising his role as Kittridge from the first Mission. But there’s also a wildly exciting lineup of newcomers, including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales as the film’s villain (a role initially pegged for Nicholas Hoult before he dropped out over scheduling conflicts with The Great).

Get a closer look at the new members of Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 below. The first film hits theaters this November, while M:I 8 opens a year later in November 2022.

