The filming of Mission: Impossible 7, has had to be halted completely after at least one production member has tested positive for coronavirus.

As first reported in The Hollywood Reporter, the production will shut down for 14 days while those involved in the project self-isolate. At this time, it has not been confirmed who has tested positive or how far a potential outbreak may have spread.

A statement from the production said, “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The film is one of many productions that has had to navigate the challenges of shooting during a global pandemic and it is not the first that has had a person on set test positive for the coronavirus. Back in September, Robert Pattinson himself contracted the deadly virus while filming for The Batman. Filming would subsequently attempt to resume without the actor as director Matt Reeves tried to get as much work done as was possible under the circumstances. However, the production would eventually pause all filming anyways.

Mission: Impossible 7 has already had delays when it had to shut down in February of last year right when the pandemic was causing productions to pause projects. This past December, there was also a high-profile release of audio that captured lead actor Tom Cruise yelling at several crew members for not being serious enough about following protocols.

The film is currently slated for a release on May 27, 2022, though it is uncertain if this delay will have to push back that planned release date.

