The Summer 2023 movie season has been full of action-packed thrill rides thus far. It’s only going to get even more explosive with the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The seventh cinematic entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise is set to be the biggest and most dangerous mission yet for star Tom Cruise. That means the life-threatening practical stunts had to up their game. Now, with just a few short weeks till the epic film’s debut, a new featurette previews Cruise’s craziest stunt yet, Speed Flying.

The two-minute behind-the-scenes look takes fans through the sport that very few people on Earth know how to do. Of course one of those people is now the famous movie star. Not to be confused with Skydiving, Speed Flying is a very unpredictable and fear-inducing experience where you're just feet off the ground racing down a mountain with only a small parachute keeping the participant from careening into the rocky cliffside below. Things like wind and weather are your biggest enemy when it comes to Speed Flying. That’s even before you decide to film it.

No helicopter, drone, or crane could get the coverage director Christopher McQuarrie needed for this death-defying stunt, so the ambitious filmmaker had to make a gimbal system to fly with Cruise strapped to another flyer and operated from a helicopter. As with past Mission: Impossible stunts, Cruise had been training for years to perfect this one sequence, and it’s not something you want to try at home. Just the behind-the-scenes footage alone is awe-inspiring. With the camera zipping in and out of mountainsides, you might want to have a barf bag next to you while watching this featurette — it’s just that nuts. While stunts like the motorcycle jump off a cliff have been the main focus of the marketing up to this point, the unpredictable nature of this Speed Flying stunt may make it Cruise’s most dangerous stunt to date.

Image via Paramount Pictures

What Is Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team chasing after an extremely dangerous bioweapon that threatens the very existence of life on Earth. However, it’s not just the weapon IMF has to worry about on this globe-trotting mission as Ethan’s past has come back to haunt him. That puts Ethan at odds with his team as he has to weigh the stakes of this deadly mission with the lives of the people he cares about most. There's a cost to every decision and there may be blood to pay if Ethan’s not too careful.

When Does Dead Reckoning Part One Release?

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One crashes into theaters on July 12, before the second part releases on June 28, 2024. While action fans wait for Cruise's next dance with death, you can view the insane Speed Flying featurette down below.