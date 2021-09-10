Mission: Impossible 7 has finished filming. The Light the Fuse podcast shared a photo on Twitter from the Instagram account of Martin Smith, a gaffer on Mission: Impossible 7 which included a giant clapper that said "Mission Complete!"

Like many movies over the past year-and-a-half, the production of Mission Impossible: 7 has suffered massive production delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming for the eighth movie has also been delayed because of Tom Cruise's obligation to promote Top Gun: Maverick. While the two films were originally scheduled to be filmed back-to-back, that plan has been scrapped, even though Mission: Impossible 8 is currently scheduled for a July 7, 2023 release.

In addition to Cruise, Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, and Frederick Schmidt as Alanna's brother Zola.

Joining the franchise is Hayley Atwell playing a character that director Christopher McQuarrie called a "destructive force of nature." McQuarrie also said of Atwell: “It is truly something to see….the work that you’ve done, the dedication you’ve shown, the focus, and quite frankly, your frightening talent with a knife, are all stuff that I’m very, very, very excited for people to see. It’s a very different side of Hayley.”

Also making their Mission: Impossible debuts in this seventh installment are Greg Tarzan Davis, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Pom Klementieff, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, and Shea Whigham.

Mission: Impossible 7 comes to theaters on September 30, 2022. Check out the tweet announcing the end of filming below.

