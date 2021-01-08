Kirby actually had someone close to her show her the way when adhering to COVID-19 guidelines ...

With Pieces of a Woman arriving on Netflix today, we had the pleasure of chatting with Vanessa Kirby about her experience making the film, particularly when it came to shooting that devastating birth scene all captured in a single shot. In addition to gearing up for the release and potential awards season run with that film, Kirby’s also been quite busy filming Mission: Impossible 7.

As excited as we are to see the latest installment of the franchise and learn more about the plot of the film, we used the opportunity to focus on her experience working during the pandemic. With COVID-19 bound to change the production process for months to come - if not longer - we asked Kirby about her experience shooting a movie while adhering to the new protocols. Here’s what she told us:

“The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly. Everyone’s always two meters apart, everyone’s tested three or four times a week. It’s really rigorous.”

The public got a taste of how rigorous the process is on M:I 7 when audio leaked of Tom Cruise reprimanding crew members for failing to adhere to these new COVID-19 guidelines. In Kirby’s case, she actually had someone close to her show her the way before she had to adjust to this new filming process herself - her sister:

“My sister’s also a member of the crew on the film. She’s an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing.”

While Kirby expressed this sentiment in a far more low-key manner, that is also what Cruise was getting at during his on-set outburst when he told crew members:

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.”

I can’t even begin to imagine the challenges of getting such a significant production up and running safely right now, so if films like Jurassic World: Dominion and Mission: Impossible 7 are creating jobs and showing others a possible way forward, then I’d have to agree with Kirby’s statement on the matter; seeing filmmakers get back to work is a beautiful thing and a much-needed sign of hope for the future of film.

Jurassic World: Dominion did manage to reach the principal photography finish line back in November of 2020. Work is still ongoing on Mission: Impossible 7, but Paramount does still have the film’s November 19, 2021 release date on the calendar. While we wait for those films, be sure to check out Kirby's phenomenal work in Pieces of a Woman now streaming on Netflix.

