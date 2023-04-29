Mission accomplished. One of the summer's most eagerly-anticipated blockbusters has wrapped production. Director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed via Instagram that production has officially wrapped on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The film lands in cinemas on July 12, 2023.

"To the greatest crew there ever was and ever will be," wrote McQuarrie in his Instagram caption, signing off by saying, "That’s (officially) a wrap on Dead Reckoning Part I," and adding the caption #Part2Awaits. July's action extravaganza starring the returning Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt is but the first slice of a double-bill story that will conclude with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which McQuarrie and crew are already working on ahead of an expected release date of June 28, 2024. In Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise is surrounded by faces both old and new. Those among the cast who are back for more action include, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. Of the new faces who have boarded the project, there are plenty, most notably Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. More faces will be boarding the franchise for Dead Reckoning Part Two, including Nick Offerman and Hannah Waddingham.

Dead Reckoning - Part One has been long-gestating in the public cinema-goer consciousness given its numerous delays. Originally slated to break cover in 2021, the film suffered setbacks thanks to the pandemic and clashes with the filming of Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise's return to the role of Maverick in 2022 saw him star in his biggest box-office hit to date and given the ensemble cast and anticipation for Dead Reckoning - Part One, it could very well be Mission: Possible for him to break that record once again. In a bid to hype up the film even further, Paramount screened 20 minutes of footage for the lucky attendees at CinemaCon 2023 earlier this week.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Premieres 20 Action-Packed Minutes at CinemaCon

When is Dead Reckoning Part One Coming to Cinemas?

Dead Reckoning - Part One lands in theaters on July 12, 2023, and this epic chapter in a two-part story will be concluded with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024, with director McQuarrie setting his sights on concluding production on that installment as well. Check out McQuarrie's Instagram post, plus the trailer for Dead Reckoning Part One below.