Tom Cruise is certainly no stranger to performing risky stunts and has seemingly vowed to never cheat the audience by allowing a double to do a stunt in his stead. On the set of previous Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise has put his life on the line as he scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, clung to the side of an Airbus A400M Atlas, and free-climbed cliffs in Utah. According to Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon, Cruise isn't showing any signs of slowing down in Mission: Impossible 7.

At CinemaCon, Paramount showed a clip of Cruise on a ramp riding a motorcycle as it races down the side of a cliff and barrels off the edge. Cruise then releases the bike mid-air before his parachute opens. The shot allegedly took at least six different takes, as a crew member reported that, “Tom Cruise just rode a bike off a cliff six times today.”

However, there is never a true need to fear for the actor’s well-being. Cruise and the Mission: Impossible team always assure that countless hours of training and preparation are put into each stunt, as well as additional safety measures should something go wrong. For instance, Christopher McQuarrie director of Mission: Impossible - Fallout and the upcoming seventh installment, stated that Cruise was “in training or physio for every waking moment of the production when he was not in front of the camera.” For his newest adrenaline-pumping motorcycle stunt, Cruise trained by skydiving and riding a practice bike over a cycle jumping course.

When asked about the stunt, McQuarrie stated, “The only thing that scares me more is what we’ve got planned for Mission: Impossible 8.”

Cruise and his daring new stunt can be seen in Mission: Impossible 7 on May 27, 2022.

