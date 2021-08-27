Director Christopher McQuarrie also gave “sincerest and most heartfelt thanks” to the staff of Birmingham New Street."

Mission: Impossible 7 is inching closer to finally hitting our screens. The film, which could contain a record-breaking film stunt, has wrapped filming at Birmingham New Street. Director Christopher McQuarrie has posted a new photo on Instagram to celebrate, offering a look at Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and Hayley Atwell’s mysterious character Grace in the anticipated sequel.

The black-and-white photo doesn't show much, adding to the mystery of the film’s plot. However, there is no denying that it is tense, as it is clear that the seemingly indestructible IMF agent is on another life or death mission as Grace looks on. We still know virtually nothing about the actress’s debut in the action series, although, we do know that she will play an important role in both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, being called “a destructive force of nature” by McQuarrie.

Perhaps more important than this new photo are the people the director is dedicating it to. McQuarrie is no stranger to appreciating his crew, as his Instagram is full of photos spotlighting the team that making this massive project come to life. He continues to do the same as he uses the photo to thank the Birmingham New Street staff for their work on the film. Mission: Impossible 7 shot on both New Street’s famous railway station and its Grand Central shopping center in what will potentially be one of its many large-scale action scenes.

McQuarrie also thanked the background artists and actors who worked on the film, as well as the citizens of Birmingham. “Without your support,” his post concludes, “it would have been impossible.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently slated to release on May 27, 2022, and will become a Paramount+ streaming exclusive 45 days afterward. Joining Cruise and Atwell will be Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny. Check out McQuarrie’s full Instagram post below.

