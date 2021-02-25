Nobody runs like Tom Cruise. Absolutely nobody. And that is abundantly clear in the first little image tease from the highly anticipated upcoming sequel Mission: Impossible 7, which writer-director Christopher McQuarrie just shared on social media.

McQuarrie is not only the first director to helm two Mission movies with the delightful throwback Rogue Nation and the positively epic Fallout, but he’s also the first to make two at the same time. When McQuarrie agreed to return for more Mission, they decided to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back. Filming was just getting underway when the pandemic hit last year, but as you may or may not know production started back up again during the summer.

We still don’t know too much about the film’s story, but Cruise is joined by franchise mainstays Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ving Rhames in this sequel with Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett reprising their Fallout roles and Henry Czerny coming back as Kittridge for the first time since the first Mission. Newcomers include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.

Originally scheduled for release in July, the film is now on track to hit theaters on November 19, 2021 – although Paramount recently announced that Mission: Impossible 7 will be one of its select titles that will be made available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release.

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible' 7 and 8 May No Longer Be Filming Back to Back

Mission: Impossible 8 is due to hit theaters a year later, in November 2022, and production on that film may or may not have been delayed slightly while filming takes a break so Cruise can attend to his Top Gun: Maverick press duties this summer.

Anyway, check out the image below via McQuarrie's Instagram as Mission: Impossible continues to be the most consistently great franchise currently running. McQuarrie made two of the best installments yet, can he do it again?

Photo by Christopher McQuarrie

KEEP READING: Why 'Mission: Impossible' Is the Best Franchise Running Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Alexandre Aja's New Netflix Thriller 'Oxygen' Revealed in Exclusive Images The 'Crawl' director tells us all about his new sci-fi thriller "with an existential twist."