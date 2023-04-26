Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One is one of the most highly-anticipated action features this year. The movie was announced after the success of the previous iteration in theaters, but the pandemic greatly affected the production of the two part feature pushing the release date to the upcoming summer. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick at the box office and in awards season, Tom Cruise and the team have set the bar is very high for themselves. The movie reunites Cruise with long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who is directing the feature, so expect this one with high-octane action, thrilling events, and the beginning of the road for Ethan Hunt.

As the release date nears we are getting new looks at the feature that certainly evokes nostalgia for fans of the long-running franchise. In a new image revealed by the movie’s official Twitter account Cruise can be seen on a motorbike in an action sequence somewhere in Rome. The visual evokes nostalgia as well as exhilaration with the excitement of action to come with the new feature.

What to Expect From Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning?

While the details about the project are kept tightly under wraps the previously revealed trailer and images show that many familiar faces who have helped Ethan Hunt on various missions across the franchise will return. The most unexpected face being Henry Czerny, who hadn't been seen in this universe since he played Eugene Kittridge in the original Mission: Impossible movie. One can expect the iconic music, big set pieces, and thrilling action sequences to return and if Top Gun: Maverick is anything to go by Cruise is going to go bigger and better. The movie serves as the first part of the two-part storyline that will culminate Ethan Hunt’s long-running adventure.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Tom Cruise Is Surrounded by Friends and Foes in New 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One' Images

The feature casts Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge alongside Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. Further rounding off the cast is Frederick Schmidt, who reprises his role as Zola Mitsopolis, alongside Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14 while Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can check out Collider's conversation with Cruise about the franchise below: