Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back in action, in new images from the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One images that were revealed this morning by Entertainment Weekly. While the sequel was announced soon after the previous installment was successful in theaters, the pandemic caused several delays to the production, pushing the release date for the project from 2021 to this summer. Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked alongside Cruise in an ever-expanding list of blockbusters, was back to direct the upcoming movie, which is set to bring back familiar faces from the franchise's history.

Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson will return to the roles that have helped Hunt in his various attempts to save the world from evil forces conspiring against it across a series of movies that have impressed audiences for so long. But perhaps the most impressive cast member who is coming back to the IMF's plans is Henry Czerny, who hadn't been seen in this universe since he played Eugene Kittridge in the original Mission: Impossible film back in 1996. Ethan Hunt world's not a safe place, so he will have to be careful when trusting his allies, both old and new.

While the plot for this new mission remains under wraps, some of the other additions to the cast of the series were certainly unexpected, like Hayley Atwell, who had kept herself busy by fighting a Witch in the MCU's multiversal story. The actress has consistently proven to have what it takes to portray any action role she is given, creating anticipation for her debut in the franchise about espionage and exploding sunglasses. Pom Klementieff is also joining the first part of Dead Reckoning as a new antagonist that will put Ethan Hunt and his team to the test.

A Mission Too Big for One Movie

While the Mission: Impossible franchise has earned its place in the history of cinema for its iconic theme song, action sequences and incredible stunts, it's never seen something comparable to the scale of what Cruise and McQuarrie are set to deliver over the next couple of years. If Top Gun: Maverick is anything to go by, the pair are ready to display the true power of blockbuster cinema, with Dead Reckoning being divided into two parts to allow the conclusion of Ethan Hunt's story to be as spectacular as possible.

You can check out the new images from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One below, before the movie hits theaters on July 14:

