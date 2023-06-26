After practically saving the big screens last year, Tom Cruise is back with yet another sequel — fanfare and expectations are through the roof ahead of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The promotions for the movie have begun and after making its premiere in Rome last week, the movie is now conducting its Abu Dhabi premiere with the dazzling cast in attendance. While Cruise and the team trot the globe for promotions, the official Twitter handle of the movie released some new images.

The set of new images mostly contains shots of him running, it's perhaps the most iconic act of Ethan Hunt. Fans love the trope of Cruise’s characters running to extended lengths in his movies and the new images sees him running in a stadium, running through the streets of Rome, and running through what seems like a monument or church in Rome with candles lit on both sides. Another image sees Hunt in a desert atop a camel, while Rebecca Ferguson joins him in another image that sees him pointing his gun at someone.

What to Expect From Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The stakes are high for our favorite MIF agent as this time around he has to choose between the mission to save the world from mass destruction or the ones he loves. The story will certainly bleed into the Dead Reckoning Part Two which will debut next year. Speaking to Collider at the Rome premiere Cruise revealed that the sequel has "all the things I love in movies." Adding,

"[It has] submarines, it has the desert, it has Rome, beautiful locations in Abu Dhabi, Norway, a train that we built, action on the train, and a very engrossing story with a really beautiful cast, an amazing, very charismatic cast. I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and the kind of story is very engrossing."

Close

RELATED: Tom Cruise Says 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' Is the Perfect Entry Point Into the Franchise [Exclusive]

Along with Cruise and Ferguson, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Ving Rhames among others. The feature is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12. Check out the new images above, and you can watch our interview with McQuarrie from the world premiere in Rome down below.