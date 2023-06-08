Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be with us in just over a month. It's been a long road, through a pandemic, through health and hygiene breaches and daredevil stunts - although, thankfully, not broken bones for its leading man this time. The road, in fact, has been so long that the movie only shot its final scene six weeks ago, as Christopher McQuarrie, the film's director, has been telling Empire Magazine.

Ahead of the movie's final test screening, McQuarrie, star and producer Tom Cruise and the rest of the crew reassembled at Longcross Studios to shoot one last scene, which had been hastily written. According to McQuarrie, this scene would smooth a slight bump in the film's plot. In doing so, however, it would call for the creation of a new character and, thus, the hiring of one final actor. His casting director went off and brought him back a bunch of headshots. One name stood out from the pack - Alex James Phelps, a television actor who had worked on British soap EastEnders.

Jim Phelps? That sure seems like a name fit for Mission: Impossible. For McQuarrie, it was a sign. "A. Jim Phelps", McQuarrie says, chuckling at the kismet of it all. Phelps was hired for the role. For Cruise, was it a positive omen? "How good is that? I'm not superstitious, but I'll take it! I believe we make our own luck, you know? But it can't hurt."

Who Was Jim Phelps in the Mission: Impossible Series?

Jim Phelps was the de facto Ethan Hunt of his time in the original Mission: Impossible. He was originally portrayed by Peter Graves in the television series that aired from 1966 to 1973. Jim Phelps is the leader of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF), a covert operations team, and the character is known for his strategic thinking and leadership skills. However, when the show was rebooted into a feature film in 1996, there was controversy over the character.

Phelps (now played by Jon Voight) is initially portrayed as the leader of the IMF, but when the mission in Prague goes awry, Phelps and the majority of the IMF team are seemingly killed. However, it is later revealed that he has turned against his team and has been working with an arms dealer named Max (played by Vanessa Redgrave).

Making him the villain in the film was seen as a significant departure from the established character, which upset fans who had a strong attachment to the original portrayal. However, while the decision was controversial among some fans, it also brought a new direction to the franchise, allowing for a fresh storyline and a different perspective on the characters. Over time, the Mission: Impossible film series has established its own distinct identity and has become highly successful in its own right.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters on July 12, 2023. The sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set to be released on June 28, 2024.