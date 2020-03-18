No, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Is Not Filming Yet
Word going around is that Mission: Impossible 7 has started filming again, as photos leaked from the set appeared to show Tom Cruise on a motorcycle. This raised a few eyebrows, as the upcoming action flick was one of the many productions shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. Collider reached out to sources on the production, who confirmed that M:I 7 has not resumed filming and that the leaked photos show a test for a stunt rig.
Paramount Pictures made the call to halt production on the film before it formally began back in February. At the time, the studio released this statement:
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7. During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”
When Mission: Impossible 7 does eventually get back to filming, Christopher McQuarrie will once again be in the director’s chair after successfully helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. Newcomers Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff have joined the cast alongside regulars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Earlier this year, it was confirmed actor Henry Czerny would reprise the role of former IMF director Eugene Kitteridge, who hasn’t been seen in the franchise since the original 1996 movie.
For more on Mission: Impossible 7, here is McQuarrie teasing three “obscene” stunts he has planned. For the latest on how the coronavirus is affecting the entertainment business, head here.
