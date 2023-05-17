Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is gearing up for one of his final assignments, as Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The image does a good job of reminding audiences on how stacked the cast of the movie is, featuring the return of Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, as well as the introduction of some new faces to the series, as the story of the most famous IMF agent approaches its conclusion. Christopher McQuarrie is back in the director's chair, and the filmmaker is ready to bring some of the most fascinating action sequences the franchise has seen.

In the new installment, Ethan and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Hunt's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission, not even the lives of those he cares about most. It has previously been confirmed that this movie, alongside its sequel, will mark the final appearances for Cruise's character.

Some of the new cast members who will make their Mission: Impossible debut this time around will be Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Atwell will be in charge of portraying Grace, a destructive force of nature with ambiguous loyalties for both sides of the conflict. On the other hand, Klementieff will play an assassin in charge of hunting down Ethan and Grace, with skills so impressive that even Cruise's protagonist will have a hard time confronting her. The fate of the world will be in the balance, and Ethan Hunt will have to decide if he's willing to sacrifice everything in order to save humanity.

The Amazing Stunts Inside Dead Reckoning

Given how the upcoming movies will be the final times Ethan Hunt will run across the big screen in a desperate effort to prevent a disaster, Cruise and McQuarrie wanted to come up with some of their best work to date. This would include allowing Cruise to drive a motorcycle off a cliff with a parachute attached to his back, and derailing a train in a controlled manner for a different sequence. The two action icons have proven they have the necessary experience to keep pushing their boundaries and their mission, which has already been accepted, is to entertain the world.

You can check out the new poster from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One below, before the film opens in theatres on July 12: