Mission: Impossible 7’s director Christopher McQuarrie shared a new set photo on Instagram that has fans speculating that the intense train stunt that locals caught a glimpse of late last year may result in a dramatic crash. The Mission: Impossible franchise has never shied away from shocking action-packed sequences, after all.

McQuarrie has kept fans involved with the filming process by sharing photos of cast members and crew, as well as snaps of set pieces and locations that will come into focus once the film is out next May. Unlike the last train-themed image, which showed off the exterior of the train during an anxiety-inducing stunt, the new picture was an upside-down selfie on what appears to be the train’s interior.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: New 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Photo Reveals a Potential Twist for a Classic Character

In the background, a camera appears to be rigged to the wall. Perhaps to capture the action of the train rolling off the tracks? McQuarrie’s teases have whet the appetites of action lovers everywhere who are anxiously waiting to see where the franchise is headed next.

The production has endured a number of roadblocks beyond the train crash, including shutdowns caused by COVID-19, but the project appears to be winding down for some of the cast members. Cary Elwes recently revealed on Twitter that he had wrapped production on Mission: Impossible 7.

Mission: Impossible 7 is the third film in the franchise to be written and directed by McQuarrie. Tom Cruise returns to play Ethan Hunt, alongside Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson who are set to reprise their roles. They are joined by Cary Elwes, Vanessa Kirby, Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff, and Mark Gratiss, among many others. McQuarrie and Crusie are also producing the project with J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Jake Myers, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Check out this off-the-rails set image below:

KEEP READING: How to Watch the 'Mission: Impossible' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Share Share Tweet Email

How Vampires Evolved Into Modern Bloodsuckers In the 1980s You’ll never grow old. And you’ll never die. But you must feed.

Read Next