Christopher McQuarrie is giving fans a new (albeit minuscule) glance into the world of Mission: Impossible 7. In a new Instagram post, the veteran Mission: Impossible director and writer posted a photo of actress Rebecca Ferguson — who has played former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in the franchise's last two films — in costume during the filming of the delayed seventh installment.

While the photo is an extreme close-up (and in extremely desaturated black and white), we can see that Ferguson is sporting an eyepatch as part of her costume, pulled up to her forehead (assumingly between takes). Nothing else is visible in the photograph, and it is captioned with nothing more than an ellipsis, leaving fans wondering just what will happen to Ilsa and whether she'll require either a new disguise or the aid of an eyepatch.

In the past, Ferguson’s character has allied with Tom Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt to track down threats, but perhaps Mission: Impossible 7 will see things turn in a different direction, with Faust betraying the IMF in favor of something unknown. (After all, villains with eye patches are a staple of camp spy films the world over.) Or perhaps something more tragic will occur — something at the hands of Esai Morales’ yet-to-be-named villain, maybe? No one can know for certain, but McQuarrie’s cryptic post is sure to keep us guessing.

Mission: Impossible 7, which has yet to receive a subtitle, also stars Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg (both returning as Hunt's IMF colleagues Luther and Benji), as well as Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Indira Varma. It will be the third Mission: Impossible film to be directed by McQuarrie, who also continues his running streak of writing his own screenplays. The blockbuster is produced by McQuarrie, Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Jake Myers, Dana Goldber, and Don Granger.

Originally set to premiere in theaters on July 23, 2021, the film will now open on May 27, 2022, with a streaming release on Paramount+ sometime in July 2022. Check out McQuarrie’s post below:

