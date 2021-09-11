After countless production delays, Mission: Impossible 7 has finally completed filming. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to his Instagram, posing with star and producer Tom Cruise to honor the occasion, as well as the crew that made the film a reality. ​​​​ Mission: Impossible 7 began filming last summer throughout Europe, after COVID-19 delays halted the production from its initial start of March 2020.

McQuarrie's caption on the post highlights these difficulties, noting "even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible." The production challenges have been well-documented by this point, with Cruise shouting at crew members who were negligent of COVID-19 protocols.

While it's easy to initially hear those clips and just find Cruise's outrage, Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the earliest projects to continue filming amidst the early times of the pandemic. Cruise knew all eyes were on their production and crew as they were a major example for other studios moving forward.

Now with McQuarrie's photo, encouragement shines through that the entire cast and crew have something very promising for audiences.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related: New 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Photo Reveals a Potential Twist for a Classic Character

This is also far from the first set photo that has been released from the production of Ethan Hunt's latest adventure. Most recently, several photos and videos were revealed of a train sequence, with McQuarrie even posting an image to his Instagram earlier in the summer. A set video revealed the train being thrown off a cliff, which supposedly took months to build. Several helicopters and cameras were present to get various shots of what is sure to be a major set piece in the coming installment.

No Mission: Impossible film would be complete without Cruise, but several other franchise staples will also be back. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson will all be reprising their respective characters, while Hayley Atwell will be playing a new character in Grace, who McQuarrie has described as "a destructive force of nature." Esai Morales (Ozark) will take on the role of the film's villain, while Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Cary Elwes are signed on to play new characters.

Plot details are thin at the moment, though it will continue the adventures of Ethan Hunt and his crew following the events of 2018's Mission: Impossible Fallout. After several delays, including an initial July 2021 release, the film will finally hit theaters next year in September. An eighth installment has already been confirmed and is set for release in July 2023.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on September 30, 2022. Check out McQuarrie's Instagram post below:

Keep Reading: Tom Cruise Explains Why This 'Mission: Impossible 7' Stunt Was the Most Dangerous of His Career

Share Share Tweet Email

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Does More of Her Own Stunts in 'Kate' Than You Might Think - Here's Why Winstead also revisits 'Sky High,' '10 Cloverfield Lane,' and more!

Read Next