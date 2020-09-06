‘M:I 7’ Filming Begins Per Attention-Grabbing Set Photo From Christopher McQuarrie

Filming has begun on Mission: Impossible 7 and we have Christopher McQuarrie to thank for alerting us to this fun fact. Getting to this point has been no easy feat. Filming delays on the latest Mission: Impossible date back to late February when production in Italy shut down due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming has, by and large, remained on hold although the crew was given permission to resume the UK portion of filming as of July. In the meantime, reports about plans to blow up a historic Polish bridge (later debunked by McQuarrie) and Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise reportedly renting out a cruise ship (ships?) for production have emerged, which only makes the narrative around the upcoming spy movie all the more intriguing.

In the latest turn of events, the Mission: Impossible 7 director posted a new photo from the set on Sunday (via Instagram). Featuring a breathtaking landscape in the background, the photo’s real focus is the very long ramp to nowhere which, as you have no doubt guest, was used in a physics-defying stunt for the movie. There’s also someone standing on the ramp, but it’s hard to tell who that might be. Luckily, I don’t have to guess! A report from the set on this incredible stunt (as shared by Light the Fuse Podcast on Twitter) appears to show Mr. Cruise appearing to ride a motorcycle into the majestic valley beneath the mountain range but doesn’t actually plummet to his death thanks to the magic of movies. McQuarrie’s breathtaking Instagram picture was accompanied by a different batch of set photos (via The Daily Mail) showing Cruise, dutifully wearing his mask, in stunt rehearsals as filming shifts back into high gear.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. You can check out McQuarrie’s Instagram from the set on Day 1 below. For more, here are all the movies scheduled for release in 2021.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.